New Orleans Pelicans star forward Brandon Ingram exited Wednesday’s game against the Dallas Mavericks early due to an ankle injury. Despite being without arguably their best player for the second half of the contest, the Pelicans managed to beat the Mavericks by a final score of 113-106 behind 32 points from CJ McCollum. Still, when Josh Giddey, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and the Oklahoma City Thunder visit the Smoothie King Center on Saturday night to play the Pelicans, every Pelicans fan will surely be dying to know: Is Brandon Ingram playing tonight vs. the Thunder?

Brandon Ingram injury status vs. Thunder

The Pelicans have Ingram listed as questionable for Saturday’s showdown, per a tweet from Underdog Fantasy’s NBA account. In other injury news relevant to the Pelicans, Larry Nance Jr. (left ankle sprain) will remain out for New Orleans.

Ingram, 25, is in his seventh year in the NBA and fourth as a member of the Pelicans franchise. He’s averaging 22.9 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 0.7 steals, and 0.4 blocks per game across 31 appearances this season (all starts).

The former Duke star is shooting the ball very accurately from behind the three-point arc in the 2022-23 campaign, at least by his standards — Ingram’s current 39.3% three-point percentage is the highest of his pro career.

Expect the Pelicans to beat the Thunder at home on Saturday, regardless of if Ingram plays. After all, the Thunder have struggled to win games on the road all season, as they own an 11-20 road record. But with regard to the question, Is Brandon Ingram playing tonight vs. the Thunder, the answer is maybe.