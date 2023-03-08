The Oklahoma City Thunder have one of the most promising young cores in the NBA. They have been a surprise team this season in the mix for a play-in spot when they were fully expected to be at the bottom of the NBA standings and in the mix for the Victor Wembanyama sweepstakes. Much of that success has been due to the emergence of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander as a legit franchise star. It has also been due to the continued development of Josh Giddey as a complimentary guard to Gilgeous-Alexander. Giddey recorded his seventh triple-double before turning 21-years-old on Wednesday tying him with Magic Johnson in that regard and behind only Luka Doncic as per the Twitter page StatMuse.

Most triple-doubles before turning 21 years old: 21 — Luka Doncic

7 — Magic Johnson, Josh Giddey pic.twitter.com/HhRX304CRU — StatMuse (@statmuse) March 8, 2023

Josh Giddey and Magic Johnson both have seven triple-doubles in their careers before turning 21-years-old. Since Johnson is long retired and Giddey’s career is in its infancy, it’s possibility Giddey will pass Johnson in this regard sometime this season. Giddey only needs one more triple-double before he turns 21 in October 2023. There’s no way he’s catching up to Luka Doncic though who had 21 triple-doubles before he turned 21.

In a win against the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday, Giddey finished with 17 points, 11 rebounds and 17 assists. This season Giddey has been averaging 16.3 points per game, 7.7 rebounds and 6.1 assists with shooting splits of 48.7 percent from the field, 31.4 percent from the three-point line and 74.5 percent from the free-throw line.

Giddey is in his second season in the NBA with the Thunder after being selected with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2021 draft.