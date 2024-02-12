The latest on Zion Williamson.

The New Orleans Pelicans will take the court this Monday night when they play the Memphis Grizzlies on the road, but they may not have one of their major weapons for the game, as Zion Williamson's name is still on the injury report. The former Duke Blue Devils star is listed as questionable for the Grizzlies game because of a bone contusion in his left foot. The question is this: Is Zion Williamson playing tonight vs. the Grizzlies?

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Zion Williamson injury status vs. Grizzlies

Williamson also missed the Pelicans' most recent outing last Saturday against the Portland Trail Blazers on the road because of the same lower-body issue. Despite missing Williamson, though, New Orleans got the job done and scored a 93-84 victory. If Williamson gets ultimately ruled out for the Grizzlies game, it would just be the first time he'd sit out a game versus Memphis this campaign.

In three meetings between the Pelicans and Memphis so far in the 2023-24 NBA regular season, Williamson has put up averages of 19.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 2.7 assists, while shooting 45.7 percent from the floor and 73.9 percent from the free-throw line.

When Williamson missed the Blazers game, the Pelicans gave Trey Murphy III the nod to start. Murphy capitalized on the opportunity and scored 24 points with five rebounds and two blocks in 30 minutes of floor duty.

So, when it comes to the question of if Zion Williamson is playing tonight vs. the Grizzlies, the answer is probably.