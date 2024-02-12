The New Orleans Pelicans visit the Memphis Grizzlies as we continue our NBA odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Pelicans are 31-22 this season, and they have won four of their last five games. New Orleans has played the Grizzlies three times this season, and they have lost two of those. In the three games, Brandon Ingram has averaged 25.7 points per game. Zion Williamson is right behind him with 19.7 points per game. Jonas Valanciunas has averaged a double-double against the Grizzlies this season. Williamson did not play in Saturday's game, but he is listed as day-to-day for this game.

The Grizzlies are 18-35 this season, and they have lost their last eight games. Against the Pelicans this season, Ja Morant and Desmond Bane are the two leading scorers. However, these players will not be active on Monday. Jaren Jackson Jr has averaged 17.0 points per game while Marcus Smart has scored 15.0. Marcus Smart will be absent on Monday, as well. Jackson Jr is the only active player on the team that has scored above 10.0 points per game against the Grizzlies.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Pelicans-Grizzlies Odds

New Orleans Pelicans: -9 (-110)

Moneyline: -375

Memphis Grizzlies: +9 (-110)

Moneyline: +300

Over: 222 (-110)

Under: 222 (-110)

How to Watch Pelicans vs. Grizzlies

Time: 8 PM ET/5 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports New Orleans, Bally Sports Southeast

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Pelicans Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Pelicans have allowed the ninth-fewest points per game this season. They will be able to play good defense against the Grizzlies in this game. Memphis scores the fewest points per game in the NBA at 107.1 points per game. The Grizzlies are going to have a tough time scoring, and the Pelicans will win because of that. When the Pelicans allow less than 110 points this season, they are 20-4.

The Grizzlies are going to struggle. They are without very important pieces of their lineup, and they have to use two-way players because of this. These players are not playing bad, but it is not enough to win games right now. With their injuries, the Grizzlies will struggle, and the Pelicans will cover the spread.

Why The Grizzlies Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Grizzlies, as mentioned, are dealing with injuries. Memphis has some of their younger, newer players stepping up, but Jaren Jackson Jr has been leading the team. In the last 10 games, Jackson Jr has averaged 25.4 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists. He is having a good season, but with the star players out, he is playing like an All-Star. The Grizzlies would love for him to grab some more rebounds, but his defensive presence and scoring is enough to give the Grizzlies a chance.

Final Pelicans-Grizzlies Prediction & Pick

It is very hard to bet on the Grizzlies when they have all these injuries. They have been able to play well against the Pelicans this season, though. Despite that, I am not thinking the Grizzlies will win this one. New Orleans should be able to keep the Grizzlies to a low score and win. I will take the Pelicans to cover the spread on the road.

Final Pelicans-Grizzlies Prediction & Pick: Pelicans -9 (-110), Over 222 (-110)