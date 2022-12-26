By Gerard Angelo Samillano · 2 min read

The New Orleans Pelicans are keeping things rolling without Zion Williamson. The superstar forward has been out for a couple of games due to the health and safety protocols. New Orleans has done well to keep things afloat even without their star. However, with a matchup against the feisty Indiana Pacers on the horizon, fans are asking: Is Zion Williamson playing tonight?

Is Zion Williamson playing vs. Pacers?

Is Zion Williamson playing tonight against the Pacers? Well, we’re not quite sure yet. The Pelicans have listed him as “doubtful” for Monday night, per Marc Stein. The reason listed is “return to competition reconditioning”, which is to say, he’s getting back into game shape.

The Pelicans say Zion Williamson (return to competition reconditioning) is doubtful to play against Indiana tonight while Brandon Ingram (left great toe contusion) remains out and Herb Jones has entered health and safety protocols. More NBA from me: https://t.co/LGN9cVpeGP — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) December 26, 2022

We’ve already seen just how good a healthy and conditioned Zion Williamson is. There were many people that doubted he could live up to his potential after his foot injury. So far, though, we’re seeing exactly why the Pelicans star was hyped up as a star back in high school.

Williamson is averaging 25.2 points per game on an absurd 60% clip from the field. He’s also grabbing around seven rebounds per game and nearly five assists as well. It’s everything the Pelicans wished for with the budding star and then some.

Unfortunately, we might not see Zion Williamson tonight, as he is not a lock to play against the Pacers yet. The Pelicans want to be (understandably) cautious with Williamson’s health. When he returns to the floor, though, expect jaw-dropping highlights from the Pelicans again as they make a serious push for the Western Conference crown.