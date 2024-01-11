The Pelicans have Zion Williamson back against the Warriors.

When they have been at full strength this season, the New Orleans Pelicans have proven to be one of the better teams in the Western Conference. After recently demolishing the Sacramento Kings by 33 points without Zion Williamson, the Pelicans now hit the road to take on the Golden State Warriors, a team with title aspirations that has been struggling as of late. Taking on the Warriors in Chase Center is never an easy task, which is why the Pelicans are going to need all of their stars healthy and ready to go for this one. Unfortunately, Williamson has popped up on the team's injury report onde again and his status is uncertain. This has led many to ask the question of: Is Zion Williamson playing tonight vs. the Warriors?

Zion Williamson injury status vs. Warriors

Injuries have been the greatest challenge the Pelicans have faced over the years. More specifically, Zion Williamson missing games has limited New Orleans' chances of being a great team. So far this season, Williamson has played in 30 of the Pelicans' 37 games.

For Wednesday's game against the Golden State Warriors, Williamson was initially listed as questionable to play due to a right quad contusion. This same injury kept Williamson out of Sunday night's game against the Sacramento Kings, a game the Pelicans won 133-100 behind CJ McCollum's 30 points.

Fortunately, head coach Willie Green confirmed prior to tip-off that Williamson will return to action and play.

Zion Williamson & Jose Alvarado are AVAILABLE for tonight's game at Golden State pic.twitter.com/YcTPhX4J9D — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) January 11, 2024

In the team's previous game against the Los Angeles Clippers, one they lost 111-95, Williamson checked out early due to a leg injury. It was later revealed by the team that Zion was dealing with a right leg contusion and would not return. This is ultimately what led to Zion missing the Pelicans' game against the Kings.

Although he has already played in more games this season compared to the 29 games he played in last season, Williamson has seemed to take a step backwards. The 23-year-old is averaging just 21.8 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game while shooting 58.2 percent from the floor. All of these averages have decreased compared to what Williamson did during the 2022-23 season.

The Pelicans are going to need Williamson to find his footing and play at the All-Star level they are accustomed to see, especially if they hope to make a push for the playoffs.

But now, when it comes to the question of if Zion Williamson is playing tonight vs. the Warriors, the answer is yes.