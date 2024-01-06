The New Orleans Pelicans being cautious with Zion Williamson's leg contusion ahead of five-game West Coast road trip.

Zion Williamson waved off the coaching staff after suffering a right leg contusion midway through his team's 111-95 loss to the visiting LA Clippers on Friday. New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green was not sure about the two-time NBA All-Star's availability going into a five-game West Coast road trip after the game, even unaware of when the injury specifically occurred.

After one of the best 30-game starts in Pelicans franchise history, it was tough news to hear following a 16-point loss that never felt that close in the second half. Asked directly to clarify if it was Williamson's call to sit out most of the second half against the Clippers, Green responded in kind during the postgame press conference.

“Yes. Yea, yea, yea. He was just like ‘Ah, you know, I'm not going back in' so…”

There was not much left to say so Green's answer trailed off into other questions, but the third-year coach did update Williamson's status at Saturday morning's practice.

“(Zion Williamson) went through film and walkthrough,” Green shared. “We didn’t do much on the floor today. I think he’ll be questionable for Sacramento, and probably day-to-day after that.”

Pelicans set for stiff test on 5-game road trip

Saturday's practice was a light session before New Orleans' flight to face the Sacramento Kings. Williamson and the Pelicans are embarking on a five-game road trip through four cities that will test their playoff mettle, much like Friday's loss to the Clippers. After the Kings (1/7) come the Golden State Warriors (1/10), Denver Nuggets (1/12), and two games in three days against the Dallas Mavericks after facing Nikola Jokic and the defending champs at high altitude.

After playing three games in four nights, the Pelicans will come back to the Crescent City just as Mardi Gras ramps up to multiple parades a day. They'll also get multiple days off between games during a four-game homestand. Williamson and company will have seven off days and just those four home games over an 11-day span.

Zion Williamson is averaging 21.8 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 0.9 steals per game on over 58% shooting in 30.2 minutes per night. The former first-overall pick has also been open about how he was not mentally right to make a return last season. The West Coast road trip is a test, but it is not a priority. Listen to the franchise pillar and just hope the Pelicans get a fully healthy Zion for the stretch run.