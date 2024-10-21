The New Orleans Pelicans and forward Trey Murphy III have agreed to a four-year, $112 million rookie-scale contract extension before the start of the 2024-25 NBA season, according to NBA insider Marc Stein.

Murphy, 24, was originally drafted 17th overall by the Memphis Grizzlies in 2021 but had his rights traded to New Orleans in a three-team trade involving the Charlotte Hornets as well. Since joining the Pelicans, Murphy has shown constant growth.

Last season, the young, versatile forward started in 23 of the 57 games he played, averaging 14.8 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game while shooting 44.3 percent from the floor and 38.0 percent from three-point range. Murphy has consistently been a rising threat in the Western Conference and is viewed by many to be one of the next in line to compete for the league's Most Improved Player award.

On top of being in the final year of his rookie contract, Murphy is now locked into being one of the focal points of the Pelicans through the 2028-29 NBA season. There are no incentives or options on Murphy's contract, as this is a standard $112 million contract over the next four seasons, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

Recently, it was revealed that Murphy would miss the start of the 2024-25 season due to a right hamstring strain. This injury occurred in practice, and he is set to be re-evaluated after the Pelicans' first game of the season. It is possible that Murphy could make his season debut just a few games into the new year.

Murphy now joins Cade Cunningham, Evan Mobley, Scottie Barnes, Franz Wagner, and Moses Moody as the six players to receive rookie-scale contract extensions from the 2021 NBA Draft class.

Trey Murphy III's impact with Pelicans

There is no denying that this was a smart decision for both Murphy and the Pelicans.

At 24 years old, Murphy is just beginning his path in the NBA, and he has been given a head start due to the injuries New Orleans has battled through with Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson, and others. These injuries may have turned out to be a blessing in disguise, as they have paved the way to some breakout performances for Murphy through the years. Now, he finds himself as one of the team's better scoring options on the wing.

The Pelicans are definitely taking a gamble on Murphy, as he is still maturing as a player and is likely to still come off the bench during the 2024-25 season. Then again, with the uncertainty surrounding Ingram and the constant talk of trade rumors about the All-Star, there is a path to Murphy becoming a key starter in the Pelicans' near future.

It is important to note that New Orleans recently traded for former All-Star guard Dejounte Murray this offseason. With Murray alongside CJ McCollum in the backcourt, as well as having Williamson and Ingram healthy, the Pelicans are looking to make a serious playoff push and prove to be one of the better teams in the Western Conference during the 2024-25 season.

Murphy can help the Pelicans achieve success, which is why keeping him around was a no-brainer decision. The team will provide further updates on Murphy's injury status during the first week of the 2024-25 season.