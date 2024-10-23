ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's opening week in the NBA and we have a tilt between the Chicago Bulls and the New Orleans Pelicans to kick things off. It is time to continue our NBA odds series with a Bulls-Pelicans prediction and pick.

The opening week matchup between the Chicago Bulls (0-0) and New Orleans Pelicans (0-0) is set to be an exciting clash at the Smoothie King Center. The Pelicans enter as 6.5-point favorites, bolstered by their star-studded lineup featuring Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, and new addition Dejounte Murray. This trio's ability to score efficiently and create mismatches will be crucial against a Bulls team looking to establish its identity early in the season.

On the other hand, Chicago aims to leverage the talents of Zach LaVine and Coby White, alongside newcomer Josh Giddey. Despite losing DeMar DeRozan, the Bulls have depth and versatility that could keep them competitive. With both teams eager to make a statement, expect a fast-paced game filled with intensity. The Pelicans’ home-court advantage and overall talent may give them the edge, but the Bulls’ potential for an upset makes this matchup one to watch as the season begins.

Here are the Bulls-Pelicans NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Bulls-Pelicans Odds

Chicago Bulls: +6.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +210

New Orleans Pelicans: -6.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -255

Over: 226 (-110)

Under: 226 (-110)

How To Watch Bulls vs Pelicans

Time: 8:00 PM ET/5:00 PM PT

TV: NBA League Pass,

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Bulls Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Chicago Bulls are set to surprise the New Orleans Pelicans in their season opener at the Smoothie King Center. Despite entering as 6.5-point underdogs, the Bulls have several factors working in their favor. Chicago's core, led by Zach LaVine and Coby White, brings a dynamic scoring ability that can challenge the Pelicans' defense. LaVine, known for his explosive scoring and athleticism, is poised to exploit any defensive lapses by New Orleans. Additionally, the Bulls' offseason acquisition of Josh Giddey adds playmaking depth, allowing them to maintain offensive pressure throughout the game.

Defensively, the Bulls have the potential to disrupt New Orleans' rhythm. With Trey Murphy III out due to a hamstring injury, the Pelicans might struggle to find consistent scoring outside of Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram. Chicago's ability to force turnovers and capitalize on fast-break opportunities can be pivotal in swinging momentum in their favor. The Bulls' focus on improving their three-point shooting and defensive rotations during the offseason should help them contain New Orleans' potent offense. By leveraging their depth and exploiting key matchups, Chicago has a strong chance to secure a road victory and kick off their 2024-25 season with an impressive win against the odds.

Why the Pelicans Could Cover the Spread/Win

As the NBA season tips off, the New Orleans Pelicans are primed to secure a convincing victory against the Chicago Bulls at the Smoothie King Center. The Pelicans' formidable lineup, featuring the dynamic duo of Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram, alongside the newly acquired Dejounte Murray, presents a multifaceted offensive threat that the Bulls may struggle to contain. Williamson's explosive athleticism and Ingram's scoring prowess, combined with Murray's playmaking abilities, create a potent offensive trident that can exploit Chicago's defensive vulnerabilities. Additionally, the Pelicans' improved depth and the home-court advantage should provide them with the edge needed to dominate this matchup.

Defensively, New Orleans has the tools to stifle Chicago's offense. With Herb Jones' elite perimeter defense and Jonas Valančiūnas' presence in the paint, the Pelicans can effectively limit the Bulls' scoring options. The absence of Trey Murphy III due to injury is a concern, but the Pelicans' depth should be sufficient to overcome this setback. Chicago, still adjusting to life without DeMar DeRozan, may struggle to find consistent scoring against New Orleans' defensive schemes. Given the Pelicans' balanced attack, home-court advantage, and the Bulls' potential offensive limitations, expect New Orleans to cover the 6.5-point spread and kick off their 2024-25 campaign with a statement win.

Final Bulls-Pelicans Prediction & Pick

The matchup between the Chicago Bulls and New Orleans Pelicans promises to be an intriguing season opener. The Pelicans are favored by 6.5 points, thanks to their star power, including Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram, who can exploit Chicago’s defensive lapses. New Orleans will look to establish an early lead with their potent offense and home-court advantage.

However, the Bulls have the potential to keep it close. Zach LaVine and Coby White can score efficiently, and the addition of Josh Giddey adds depth. With the Pelicans missing Trey Murphy III, Chicago might find opportunities to capitalize on mismatches. Expect a competitive game that could come down to the wire, but ultimately, New Orleans' overall talent and experience should enable them to secure a narrow victory while covering the spread at home.

Final Bulls-Pelicans Prediction & Pick: New Orleans Pelicans -6.5 (-110), Over 226 (-110)