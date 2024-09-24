The Southwest Division is home to some of the most talented and exciting point guards in the NBA. Whether it’s Luka Doncic’s wizardry, Ja Morant’s explosiveness, Dejounte Murray’s defense, Fred VanVleet’s clutch play, or Chris Paul’s veteran savvy, these starting point guards will be a driving force behind their teams’ success. Thankfully, the unpredictable New Orleans Pelicans employ the most amped-up backcourt answers in the NBA.

Unfortunately, Jose Alvarado is entering the final year of his current contract and the team has little wiggle room when it comes to a long-term deal. As the energetic and tenacious point guard gears up for this pivotal season, Alvarado is determined to prove his worth and secure a lucrative extension. The problem for the Pelicans is that Alvarado deserves job security but the team would be better off signing the role player to one-year rolling deals.

It is not an enviable position for EVP David Griffin's reshuffled front office. Alvarado's performance on the court has already established him as one of the best reserves in the league, and this season presents an opportunity to solidify that reputation.

Alvarado’s stats from the past two seasons highlight his impact as a reserve player. In the 2022-23 season, he played 61 games, averaging 9.0 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game, with a field goal percentage of 41.1% and a three-point percentage of 33.6%. His defensive prowess was evident with an average of 1.1 steals per game. Opponents had to be alert as soon as Alvarado entered the building thanks to the viral spread of Alvarado's GTA moves.

In the 2023-24 season, despite playing fewer games (56), Alvarado maintained his efficiency, averaging 7.1 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game, while posting decent field goal (41.2%) and three-point (37.7%) percentages. His defensive contributions remained strong with an average of 1.05 steals per game. It was clear to anyone watching that opponents were in for a fight if Alvarado was available. That is the kind of attitude the Pelicans need around Williamson in a challenging Western Conference.

Pelicans can't afford to lose Jose Alvarado

Alvarado’s ability to consistently contribute on both ends of the floor makes him an invaluable asset for the Pelicans. His energy and intensity off the bench provide a significant boost to the team’s performance, often changing the momentum of the game anytime New Orleans needs a spark.

With the Southwest Division boasting some of the league’s top point guards, Alvarado’s role as a reserve becomes even more crucial. His ability to match up against elite competition and hold his own is a testament to his skill and determination. As the season progresses, all eyes will be on Alvarado to see if he can further elevate his game and secure a well-deserved contract extension.

Either way, there will be suitors should the Pelicans look to recoup some assets before the trade deadline. Alvarado's appeal goes far beyond the Big Easy. The Brooklyn Nets would be an ideal landing spot for Alvarado, one with more minutes to be played and money to be earned on a new deal. The Puerto Rican star earned more new fans during the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Still, Alvarado has also known only one professional home in basketball, rising from the Squardon bench to start some games with the Pelicans. Losing this kind of leader from the locker room would be a big blow for a small-market team with big-time expectations and a limited operating budget.

Regardless of how the contract extension negotiations work out, Alvarado’s performance in the Olympics and with the Pelicans has been nothing short of inspiring. His dedication, resilience, and skill have made him a standout player for Puerto Rico and a source of pride for the New Orleans-based fans. All eyes will be on the front office to see how the Pelicans handle the Alvarado situation. Everyone expects great things to come from the accomplished, universally respected veteran.

Alvarado is amped up more than ever after all. It's a contract year.