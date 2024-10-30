Fans of the New Orleans Pelicans are looking for silver linings already. The front office is also watching the injury report more than the NBA's October games considering the implications on the entire season. Dejounte Murray suffered a right hand fracture on opening night and Zion Williamson missed a game due to a non-COVID illness, for instance. Yves Missi took a knock to the upper inner thigh/groin region against the Golden State Warriors, but the rookie returned to action. Herb Jones went to the locker room with a far more serious shoulder injury.

The Warriors were without Steph Curry or Andrew Wiggins but still pulled out a 124-106 win over the Pelicans. Willie Green's group gave up a 20-point lead on the road and wound up walking out with a 2-2 record. Worse, the walking wounded list got a lot longer. Green said there was no update on Jones after the defeat went final.

“Not yet,” Green stated.

Jones was ruled out of the game entirely after about 10 minutes in the locker room. Imaging on the shoulder should be complete before these two teams tip off again in less than 24 hours.

Pelicans relieved rookie walks away

The Pelicans bet on Yves Missi is paying off early and often to start the season. He did take a knee to an unfortunate area but got back into the rotations after a five-minute breather. The 20-year-old finished with nine points, seven rebounds, three assists, and two blocks (22 minutes) against the Warriors. Green complimented the greenhorn out of Baylor after another outstanding individual performance.

Missi has come on the scene in a big way, leading all rookies in many categories. Missi has surged up the Rookie of the Year betting boards quickly. Almost as quick as he required from that poorly-placed knee. The Baylor alum will have to fill some NBA First-Team All-Defense-sized shoes if Jones is out for an extended period.

The Pelicans will have to find their way sooner rather than later, especially since Green attributes the poor performances to self-inflicted wounds. Well, all of them except the ones popping up on the injury report. There was nothing Missi or Jones could have done to avoid their accidents.