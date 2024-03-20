For as much depth the New Orleans Pelicans have built throughout the roster, their contending hopes still hinge on Zion Williamson. Williamson, at his best, is a thunderous wrecking ball who is as close to unguardable as it gets when he gets to his spot in the paint. However, for the past two seasons, Williamson's stock has fallen considerably after the highflying lefty went through a plethora of injury problems as well as a slew of off-court issues.
But it appears as though Williamson has turned a corner, peaking at exactly the right time for a Pelicans team that looks primed to make some noise in the playoffs. On Tuesday night, Williamson put up another marvelous effort, dropping 28 points, seven rebounds, and four assists in 104-91 win over the Brooklyn Nets.
Zion Williamson looks much leaner and much more in shape as of late, and it has shown in the way he has produced on the court. The entire Pelicans team appears to be invigorated by a much more focused Williamson, with Larry Nance Jr. expressing his admiration over the way the 23-year old forward is changing the narrative of his career.
“His focus level right now is just ridiculous. The best players I've played with, this is when they're peaking… I am just so proud of him for putting in the work on his body to stay healthy this year… Couldn't be more happy for him,” Nance said in his postgame presser, via Pelicans Film Room on Twitter (X).
Earlier in the season, the noise surrounding Zion Williamson and his reported disregard for staying in shape was reaching peak levels, with the Pelicans even engaging in a bit of a beef with pundit Stephen A. Smith. But Williamson has reportedly taken the embarrassment of their In-Season Tournament exit to heart, fueling him to work harder, and it has been paying off.
A healthy and motivated Williamson is all the Pelicans need to potentially make some noise in the playoffs, and Larry Nance Jr. warns the rest of the league that New Orleans will be coming for them.
“This team is really scary. We're starting to get some attention that is well deserved. We're going to be a problem for somebody. We've just got to keep our heads down and keep working,” Nance added, per Jim Eichenhofer of NBA.com.