Zion Williamson signed a massive extension with the New Orleans Pelicans this offseason, but it wasn’t long ago when there was a lot of drama surrounding the young phenom. Many wondered if Williamson would ask for a trade, and there were rumors about his relationship with David Griffin and the front office.

As part of all this drama, one story came out about Griffin playing the piano for Zion in the Orlando bubble as a way to try to help build a rapport. Williamson shut down this story last year, but the Pelicans decided to have some fun with the story for their 2022-23 schedule release.

In a short video, Griffin plays the piano as several games flash across the screen. Then at the end, Williamson shows up with a quick comment that’s a gesture to the piano story. Check it out:

It’s fun to see the Pelicans make light of this situation, and it’s clear things are in a much better place with Zion Williamson now after a tumultuous 2021-22 campaign in which the youngster didn’t play a single game because of an injury. Between the slow recovery and the drama surrounding his future, things weren’t looking good.

But now Williamson is healthy and the owner of a new contract. He’s also putting in a lot of work this offseason to get in better shape. New Orleans could make some noise this season with Williamson part of a talented core featuring Brandon Ingram and CJ McCollum. Let’s just hope he actually stays healthy.