The 2008 Southwest Division Title is getting company in the New Orleans Pelicans' trophy case. They may not hold a parade or hang a banner in the Smoothie King Center for the win, but the organization's social media team can hang their hat on the new statue coming to New Orleans. The media team has won an Emmy for their The Squad series which follows around the roster throughout the season.

The Pelicans' production team (Jonathon Lavengetto, Shaneika Dabney-Henderson, Jonathan Mahody, Chrystopher Sims, John Sebag, Shota Hashimoto) was honored by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences during the 47th Annual Suncoast Regional Emmy Awards. This is the third year of The Squad series, which mostly covers the team's “play too much” activities between games. There are some in-game mic'd-up moments sprinkled in as well. Fans can relive some of their favorite Zion Williamson highlights from a different perspective.

What started as a post-pandemic look into the Pelicans and then-new coach Willie Green's ways has grown into one of the most beloved productions in basketball. It's described as an “all-access behind-the-scenes look at the New Orleans Pelicans from training camp through preseason of the 2021-22 NBA season.” The show helped fans “get to know the players, staff, and people behind the scenes of the Pelicans organization” as Green whipped the team into shape.

The team released The Squad: Rewind after Season 1 and an outtakes montage following Season 2. Each season consisted of 10 episodes, with two already released for Season 3. The third season first looked at how Green would build off of the roster's consistency. The second episode explored the City Edition jersey inspirations.

Dabney-Henderson tweeted after the win, “What an incredible honor to win 2 Emmys on behalf of the Saints and Pelicans, a first for both organizations. Shoutout to the amazing creatives on my squad who share this honor & to my family for their unwavering support!”

Every The Squad season has clips showing Zion Williamson messing around during Media Day, Brandon Ingram's annual Open Practice rookie hazing, and Pelicans' Opening Night in the Smoothie King Center, which helps set the tone for a long 82-game season. The media team is also now known for setting the standard in sports production. The next edition of The Squad should have clips from the NBA In-Season Tournament run. So, for those keeping score, that's one trophy won with two still possible.