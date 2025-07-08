The Kansas City Chiefs' defense is coming off one of its best seasons in franchise history, led by longtime captain Chris Jones. However, while the unit is trending up as a whole, some believe that Jones, 31, is on the downside of his career.

While still elite, many around the league believe that Jones is no longer the clear-cut best defensive tackle in the league. An anonymous coach reportedly called Jones an “increasingly one-dimensional” pass-rushing specialist, according to ESPN.

“Best DTs in the league take over the run and the pass, and there were moments where you didn't notice [Jones] much,” the coach said, via ESPN. “The best at that position crash the game no matter what.”

If he is on a decline, Jones' dip in performance is not stark, but is noticeable on paper. Though his 37 tackles in 2024 were an improvement from the year prior, Jones recorded only five sacks on the year, his fewest since his rookie season. Yet, he was still named a first-team All-Pro and Pro Bowler for the third consecutive year.

Before his five-sack season in 2024, Jones notched 26 total sacks in 2022 and 2023. He added 29 quarterback hits each year, posting one of the best two-year stretches of any interior defensive lineman in league history.

Chris Jones looks to elevate Chiefs defense in 2025

Given his age, the Chiefs might look to stagger Jones' snaps more in 2025, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler suspected. Their adding more defensive tackles in the offseason supported that notion. Despite losing rising star Tershawn Wharton, Kansas City added veteran Jerry Tillery in free agency and took Omar Norman-Lott in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

The Chiefs' defense thrived in 2024, but lacked in pass rushing, particularly with Jones' down year. General manager Brett Veach responded by making the position one of his top priorities in the offseason. After re-signing Charles Omenihu, Kansas City added top prospects Ashton Gillotte and Jeffery Bassa in the draft after taking Norman-Lott.

With Rashee Rice and Marquise ‘Hollywood' Brown returning in 2025, the Chiefs expect their offense to improve on the stagnant year they had in 2024. However, Veach's clear defensive focus in the draft should lead to improvement on that side of the ball as well. A better Kansas City team is a scary thought for the rest of the league, which has already watched them walk into five of the last six Super Bowls.