Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III had a hilarious reaction to the news that he may make his season debut on Friday

The New Orleans Pelicans are close to having their full rotation healthy for the first time all season with Trey Murphy III on the mend from meniscus surgery in his left knee. Originally said to be out 10-to-12 weeks when he underwent partial meniscus surgery in September, Murphy has been progressing well and could be prepared to make his season debut sooner than expected.

After missing Wednesday night's game against the Philadelphia 76ers, Murphy could be ready to play and make his Pelicans season debut on Friday night against the San Antonio Spurs. Murphy seemingly confirmed this news with a hilarious post on social media:

When Murphy does return to the court, it is expected that he will face a minutes restriction as he continues to work on his conditioning and strength in practice. Without Murphy, the Pelicans have gone 10-9, recently picking up a 10-point victory over the Sixers on Wednesday night in New Orleans.

In that game, Pelicans guard CJ McCollum made his return from a collapsed right lung. Star Zion Williamson also went off against the Sixers, scoring 33 points while going 11-12 from the field and an identical 11-12 from the free throw line.

After the game, Williamson issues a subtle warning to the rest of the NBA, saying that he doesn't think the Pelicans have a ceiling. Now that they're getting healthy, he may be right. With Brandon Ingram, Herb Jones, and others joining Williamson, McCollum, and recently healthy Murphy, the Pelicans may be getting right at just the right time.