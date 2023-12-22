Trey Murphy credits Brandon Ingram's leadership

The New Orleans Pelicans prevailed against the Cleveland Cavaliers, in a game that saw Trey Murphy shine for the Pelicans. The 23-year-old out of Virginia finished the game with 28 points on 10 of 16 field goal attempts (62.5%). After the game, Murphy was quick to credit teammate Brandon Ingram's leadership as one of the reasons for his big night:

“(Ingram) told me before the game, ‘I've got to get you more involved. It's going to help our team.' You saw it tonight. Just glad to have a leader like that on our team, you know, helping out and looking for his guys,” Murphy said, via The Bird Writes' Oleh Kosel.

The Pelicans step up in the absence of Zion Williamson

In over 28 minutes of play, Murphy also sank six out of 10 attempts from downtown. However, it wasn't just his hot shooting that gave the Pelicans its Thursday night win. Outside of Murphy, five other Pelicans players scored in double-digits. CJ McCollum and Ingram added 18 and 17 points respectively. The Pelicans' overall team contribution could be seen in how forward Naji Marshall and big man Jeremiah Robinson-Earl provided offense off the bench, continuing where the starters left off. All in all, every New Orleans player fielded in the game was able to produce points.

The Pelicans were without star big man Zion Williamson, who was sidelined due to an illness. The Cavs too, were without their main scorer Donovan Mitchell, who was likewise dealing with an illness himself. To make matters worse for Cleveland, Darius Garland is out with a fractured jaw and Evan Mobley is required to undergo surgery on his left knee.

Dean Wade led the Cavs with 20 points, to go with nine rebounds. However, it wasn't enough to get the best of Trey Murphy and the Pelicans.