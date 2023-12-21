We're here to share our NBA odds series, make a Pelicans-Cavaliers prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The New Orleans Pelicans will face the Cleveland Cavaliers at the RocketMortgage Fieldhouse. We're here to share our NBA odds series, make a Pelicans-Cavaliers prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Pelicans lost 115-113 to the Memphis Grizzlies in the return of Ja Morant. Initially, they led 87-77 going into the fourth quarter. But they could not hold on as Morant hit the game-winning shot to win the game. Significantly, Brandon Ingram led the way with 34 points. Jonas Valanciunas added 22 points and 14 rebounds. Also, CJ McCollum added 18 points and six assists. Zion Williamson had 13 points. Overall, the Pelicans shot 47.1 percent from the field, including 44 percent from the triples. The Pelicans also shot 91.7 percent from the charity stripe. Also, they lost the board battle 42-39 and had seven of their shots blocked.

The Cavaliers defeated the Utah Jazz 124-116 despite being shorthanded and not having Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, and Evan Mobley. Ultimately, they led by nine after the first quarter but trailed going into the final quarter. But they battled back to win. Instead, Max Strus led the way with 18 points. Jarrett Allen added 17 points and eight rebounds.

The Pelicans lead the all-time series 26-20. However, the Cavs swept the Pelicans last season, winning 118-107 in New Orleans and 113-103 at home. Williamson did not play in either game.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Pelicans-Cavaliers Odds

New Orleans Pelicans: -2 (-108)

Cleveland Cavaliers: +2 (-112)

Over: 229 (-110)

Under: 229 (-110)

How to Watch Pelicans vs. Cavaliers

Time: 7:40 PM ET/4:40 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Ohio and Bally Sports New Orleans

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Pelicans Could Cover The Spread

The Pelicans are actually healthy for the first time in a long time. Ironically, they are playing a team that is dealing with health issues, and it gives them an advantage in this one.

Ingram leads the way with 23.5 points and 5.3 assists per game. Also, he is shooting 50.1 percent from the field, including 33 percent from the triples. Williamson has stayed relatively healthy and is averaging 22 points and 5.8 rebounds per game. Likewise, he is shooting 57.8 percent from the field. McCollum is averaging 20.4 points and 5.4 assists per game. Also, he is shooting 46.4 percent from the field. Valanciunas averages 14.9 points and 9.9 rebounds per game. Moreover, he is shooting 57.4 percent from the field. Trey Murphy III is having a solid season by averaging 14.9 points per game.

The Pelicans are solid when shooting the basketball, ranking 11th in field-goal shooting percentage. Despite this, they are 23rd from the 3-point line. The Pelicans also struggle at the charity stripe, ranking 23rd in free-throw shooting percentage. Meanwhile, they are 11th in rebounds. The Pelicans are solid with handling the rock, ranking 13th in turnovers. However, they struggle at defending the rim, ranking 24th in blocked shots.

The Pelicans will cover the spread if they can hit their shots from the perimeter. Then, they need to make their free throws.

Why The Cavaliers Could Cover The Spread

The Cavaliers have not had a healthy lineup this season, as it seems something keeps going wrong. Now, they are dealing with their three best players being hurt, and it is hindering their attempt to have a good season.

Mitchell is not injured but is dealing with an illness. Meanwhile, Garland has a jaw injury. Mobley is dealing with a knee injury. Therefore, the Cavs need some offensive firepower. Mitchell averages 27.7 points and 5.6 rebounds per game and is the most integral piece of the team. However, if he cannot play, the Cavs will need someone to step up. Caris Levert averages 15.4 points per game and needs to step up. Furthermore, Jarrett Allen averages 13 points and 8.6 rebounds per game. Strus averages 13.9 points per game and has scored 18 and 17 in his past two games.

The Cavs are 12th in field-goal shooting percentage despite their injuries. However, they have struggled from the triples, ranking 21st in 3-point shooting percentage. The Cavaliers are also struggling from the charity stripe, ranking 22nd in free-throw shooting percentage. Also, they are inconsistent on the boards, ranking 14th in rebounds. The Cavaliers are also struggling at handling the basketball, ranking 19th in turnovers. Likewise, they are struggling on the defensive rim, ranking 19th in blocked shots.

The Cavaliers will cover the spread if they can convert on their shooting chances. Then, they must hold onto the basketball.

Final Pelicans-Cavaliers Prediction & Pick

Keep an eye on Mitchell's status. Regardless, the Pelicans have more health right now and will play a tired Cavaliers team. It will make a difference in this one as the Pelicans take down the Cavs on the road.

Final Pelicans-Cavaliers Prediction & Pick: New Orleans Pelicans: -2 (-108)