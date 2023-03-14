New Orleans Pelicans star Brandon Ingram has missed the last two games due to an ankle injury. Unsurprisingly, without arguably their best player, the Pelicans have done little but tread water in the Western Conference standings, as they own a 1-1 record since he’s been out. So when D’Angelo Russell, Austin Reaves, and the Los Angeles Lakers visit the Smoothie King Center on Tuesday night to play the Pelicans, every Pelicans fan will surely be dying to know: Is Brandon Ingram playing tonight vs. the Lakers?

Brandon Ingram injury status vs. Lakers

The Pelicans have Ingram listed as questionable for Tuesday’s showdown with a right ankle sprain, per the NBA’s official injury report. In other injury news relevant to the Pelicans, Zion Williamson (right hamstring strain) will remain out for New Orleans.

Ingram, 25, is in his seventh year in the NBA and fourth as a member of the Pelicans franchise. He’s averaging 22.9 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 0.7 steals, and 0.4 blocks per game across 31 appearances this season (all starts).

The former Duke star is shooting the ball with great efficiency from behind the three-point arc in the 2022-23 campaign, at least by his standards — Ingram’s current 39.3% three-point percentage is a personal best.

Expect Tuesday’s game between the Lakers and Pelicans to go down to the wire, regardless of if Ingram is in the lineup. After all, both teams own the same record at 33-35 and are fighting for their playoff lives at this point of the season. But with regard to the question, Is Brandon Ingram tonight vs. the Lakers, the answer is maybe.