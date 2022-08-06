Do you still remember when CJ McCollum revealed that he had not spoken to Zion Williamson weeks after the former’s trade to the New Orleans Pelicans was made official? This was some odd behavior from Zion, as most expected at least a welcome call from the Pelicans star to his new teammate.

It looks like McCollum is in the same situation again, but this time around, even Brandon Ingram has decided to give CJ the cold shoulder.

McCollum himself took to Instagram to once again spill the beans on his Pelicans teammates. Apparently, both Zion and Ingram refused to answer CJ’s FaceTime call (h/t the Pelicans on Twitter):

This isn’t anything as serious as McCollum’s situation with Zion during the former’s early days in New Orleans, though. Williamson and Ingram were probably just busy doing something when CJ tried calling them. For his part, though, McCollum hilariously decided to ask for the public’s help in trying to reach out to his teammates.

If I were to make an educated guess, Zion was probably in the gym working out when McCollum called. Williamson’s controversial weight clause in his new deal has been the talk of the town of late, and the Pelicans superstar is likely working hard in the summertime to ensure that he’s in the best shape of his life this coming season.

There’s a lot of buzz surrounding the New Orleans Pelicans of late, particularly with the looming return of Zion Williamson. This team will be playing with a chip on their shoulder in 2022-23, and it should be fun to watch.