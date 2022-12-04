By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

Zion Williamson is an absolute force to be reckoned with. The San Antonio Spurs experienced this first-hand on Friday as Zion led the New Orleans Pelicans to a 117-99 blowout win.

After the game, Zion was asked about how the Spurs tired to do all they could to deny him from going to his preferred left side. Williamson attempted his best to be modest, but in the end, he just had to drop a truth bomb about this particular defensive scheme against him:

“In the basketball terms that’s a hard question to answer, I guess without sounding cocky because when you’re out there it’s like telling somebody to stop Giannis from going to the basket or stop Curry from shooting threes,” Williamson said. “I mean, this is basketball. You’re taught to get to your spots. It’s just about the setup.

“If they forcefully want to push me right, I’m gonna go right because I have shooters. So I’m still able to get to the basket, it’s just how I get there. … It’s not as easy as it looks. Let me say that. It is hard at some points but with my shooters, it makes it easier.”

I see no lies here. It’s no secret that Zion Williamson prefers going to his left whenever he makes a run for the basket. Every single opposing team in the NBA is well aware of this fact. However, acting on this knowledge is much easier said than done. Just ask the Spurs.

Trey Murphy III recalled a conversation between Spurs while lined up for free throws during Zion Williamson’s 30-15-8 night. “Don’t let him get to his left,” one said. “Bro, I’m trying,” the other Spur replied. “It ain’t easy.” — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) December 3, 2022

Zion is a perplexing puzzle that the rest of the league has yet to fully figure out. Until they do, Williamson is just going to keep steamrolling his way to success.