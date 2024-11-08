The New Orleans Pelicans are coming off a tough 131-122 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Pelicans received an injury scare when Zion Williamson exited the game with thigh soreness in the second quarter. The star forward has received an updated status for the Pelicans' next matchup against the Orlando Magic.

Williamson is questionable for Friday's game with left hamstring soreness, per the NBA's official injury report. Hopefully, his ailment is not serious and he can make a speedy recovery.

Zion Williamson is a vital part of New Orleans' offensive attack, and of course, for him to keep contributing, the team will need him injury-free. Williamson ended Thursday's Cavaliers loss with an impressive 29 points, eight rebounds, and four assists. On the season, the former All-Star averages a stout 22.7 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game.

The Pelicans have struggled early on in the season, but Williamson is not worried. He sent a strong message to New Orleans' doubters amid the team's slow start.

“We've just got to find our rhythm, especially me offensively. I've just got to make it happen. I don't put it on nobody else. I take full responsibility,” Williamson after the Pelicans' Oct. 30 loss to the Golden State Warriors.

“I go through this story every year. It is what it is. People don't rock with me. They say this. They say that. It's part of the game. Personally, (I think) it needs to stay like that when the script gets flipped,” Williamson added.

Zion Williamson has confidence in himself and his teammates despite their early woes. Fans can expect New Orleans to flip a switch at some point and climb the Western Conference standings. The Pelicans gave an excellent opportunity to gain some momentum during Friday's Magic matchup.

If Williamson is healthy, New Orleans will have a great chance to win the game and many more.