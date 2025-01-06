The New Orleans Pelicans have been waiting for Zion Williamson to return, and it sounds like he may be inching closer than some thought, according to The Athletic's Will Guillory.

“Willie Green said ‘there's a chance' Zion Williamson will be able to play this week. Said Williamson went through 5-on-5 practice today,” Guillory wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Williamson hasn't played a game since Nov. 6 when he suffered a right hamstring strain. Over the past few weeks, Williamson has been ramping up his practice time, and at the beginning of the year, he looked good getting work in after practice. Injuries have been the Achilles heel of Williamson's career, as it feels like he's dealing with something every season.

When he's healthy, he shows that he can be one of the most dominant players in the league, but it's not very often that he's on the court. So far this season, Williamson has only played in six games this season and averaged 22.7 points per contest. He's not the only one who has dealt with injuries this season, as most of the Pelicans players have been out for an extended period of time.

Pelicans looking to get healthy

Injuries have caused the Pelicans to have one of the worst records in the league, despite the amount of talent that they have on the team. This is basically the same team that made the playoffs last season but were swept in the first round of the playoffs by the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Some would say that they got better over the offseason when they traded for Dejounte Murray, but his impact hasn't been shown since he missed the beginning of the season. Not only has he missed time, but others such as Trey Murphy III, Herb Jones, Brandon Ingram, Jose Alvarado, and Zion Williamson have also been sidelined throughout the season. As of now, the team has been as healthy as it's been all season, and when they get Williamson back, it'll be interesting to see if their rosters can mesh with each other.

The Pelicans are currently on a two-game winning streak, and it's probably the most momentum they've had all season. If the Pelicans continue to lose, there's no doubt that they'll be in the running for a top draft pick at the end of the year, and then they'll have some tough decisions to make on whether they want to rebuild or just add to the roster that they have now.