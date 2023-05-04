A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

Zion Williamson took a lot of stick for not being able to suit up for the New Orleans Pelicans‘ last stretch due to injury (again). Apart from missing the latter part of the season, the young superstar was also forced to sit out his team’s Play-In tournament loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, which officially put an end to their 2022-23 campaign.

Zion is making headlines again right now after a recent photo of the former No. 1 overall pick went viral. In it, Williamson looks surprisingly slim and it’s as if he’s lost a bit of weight since the last time we saw him on the court:

Fitness has always been an issue with the oft-injured Pelicans star, and Zion’s weight has been one of his biggest struggles throughout his career. However, it seems like he’s put in a lot of work over the past few weeks to shed off the extra pounds he put on during his most recent injury spell.

Unsurprisingly, this recent development has led to a lot of buzz on social media. Unfortunately for Zion and the Pelicans, the mean streets of Twitter aren’t buying the hype:

I won’t take these pictures seriously. This is the new “Ben Simmons off-season shooting videos”. I need to see Zion playing throughout a season — IKD (@ESPNneedsIKD) May 4, 2023

I’m slim too. Unfortunately neither of us are capable of playing 30 minutes is an NBA game. — The NBA Realist (@nbarealist23) May 4, 2023

He will be Booger McFarland by mid June — GOLD LABEL : VISIONARY EYE (@VisionaryGold) May 4, 2023

https://twitter.com/oddCouplemusic/status/1653948009980350464

He will be out of the lineup by January I don’t care — 𝖋𝗹𝗼𝗰𝗸⭑ (@FL0CKAA) May 4, 2023

Let’s see him in a white shirt before we start throwing around the word slim — ʀᴜᴛᴛsᴋɪ 💫 (@Clappedskiii) May 4, 2023

Ngl he looks the same — kawhi fan (@KawhiNewEra) May 4, 2023

There are a few comments on there that believe that Zion Williamson is in line for a breakout season in 2023-24, but to be honest, the general buzz is that this is nothing more than false hope. You can’t really blame the fans for feeling this way about the Pelicans star due to the fact that he’s missed so many games throughout his career. I guess they’ll believe it when they see it.