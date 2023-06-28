The past few months have not been kind to Zion Williamson. The New Orleans Pelicans superstar was unable to help his team in the play-in tournament after failing to recover from a lingering hamstring injury. The 22-year-old was then subjected to trade rumors linking him to a move away from the Pels, which was then followed by some nasty love triangle allegations from an ex-girlfriend. To say that it has been an eventful past couple of months for the 6-foot-6 power forward would be an understatement at this point.

On Tuesday, however, a video of Zion started making its rounds on social media. In it, a seemingly healthy Williamson threw down a massive 360 dunk, which unsurprisingly, sent the entire gym into a frenzy:

Pelicans star Zion Williamson threw down this MONSTER 360 dunk at an elementary school today and the kids went nuts 😱 (via @FayElkhoudar) pic.twitter.com/9G0XFkUf4K — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 28, 2023

According to the source of the tweet, this was in Audubon Elementary School in Kenner, Louisiana, which is just a few minutes away from downtown New Orleans. Zion Williamson was the special guest at an event and he made sure to entertain the crowd in attendance.

It even looked like the 22-year-old was in jeans when he went up for this dunk. You have to admit that he is looking healthy, though, and it didn't seem like that hamstring was bothering him at all.

At this point, Pelicans fans are just hoping for a healthy Zion Williamson this coming season. There's been a lot of noise surrounding this young man of late, but he could very easily make people forget about all that with a bounce-back campaign in 2023-24.