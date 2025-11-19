The 2025 season has been a struggle for the Cincinnati Bengals. This past weekend highlighted how much the team has struggled this year, with Jalen Ramsey and Ja'Marr Chase getting into a fight over Chase spitting on Ramsey. The officials ejected Ramsey from the game after he threw a punch at Chase, but now Chase is suspended over the incident. It was a big issue that prompted a reaction from Ramsey's former teammate, Aaron Donald.

On the latest episode of “The Inner Circle Podcast,” Ramsey's old teammate, Aaron Donald, said that he actually respected how Ramsey reacted because if it were him, he would have started choking him. He said that there is no place for that and that it's a respect thing at the end of the day.

“A person spits on anybody,” Donald said. “Like I don’t care about none of that. It's a respect factor. I think he did good because if it was me that got spit on like that. I don’t know how you would be able to get me off his neck. I would’ve been choking his a–. You know what I’m saying? Because that’s like the ultimate disrespect, man. So I’m all for the talking s—t, the bumping after the play, all that. That’s football, but you turn and loogie, I can’t get with that man at all.”

The situation seems to be cemented at this point, with Chase receiving a one-game suspension and, after appealing and denying it happened, having it upheld because the video was so blatant.

In announcing the suspension, the league cited the rulebook section that applies to “any act which is contrary to the generally understood principles of sportsmanship.”

It is also worth noting that this is the second time this season that a player has been suspended for spitting on an opponent. In Week 1, Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter spat on Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott before the first play from scrimmage, prompting Carter's ejection. The NFL also suspended him for one game.

Chase finished the game on Sunday because the officials did not catch the incident at the time. In the moment, Ramsey was irate.

“I don't give a f— about football after that, respectfully,” Ramsey told reporters after the game. “I'm always going to be all for trash talking, s— talking, stuff like that. I actually enjoy that part of the game. I think people know that.”

That was clearly crossing the line, and Donald emphasized that being a key factor in why he would get angry and why it made sense that Ramsey did.