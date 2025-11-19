The Baltimore Ravens have been rolling as of late, currently winners of four straight games to get themselves fully back into the playoff mix in the AFC. A large part of the reason why things have been going so well for Baltimore has been the return of quarterback Lamar Jackson, who missed a few games with a hamstring injury but has since come back to the lineup and performed well.

Up next for the Ravens is a home game against the New York Jets on Sunday, but unfortunately, the team got a concerning update on Jackson's status for Wednesday's practice.

“Ravens QB Lamar Jackson is NOT practicing,” reported Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic on X, formerly Twitter.

Zrebiec also noted that “Nor is S Kyle Hamilton, MLB Roquan Smith, WR Rashod Bateman, LT Ronnie Stanley, LG Andrew Vorhees, TE Isaiah Likely and CB Keyon Martin.”

Article Continues Below

The good news for the Ravens was that “CB Marlon Humphrey (finger) and RB Justice Hill (toe) have returned to practice,” per Zrebiec.

The Ravens would certainly like to get Jackson as many reps as possible ahead of the matchup against the Jets, assuming that he is indeed able to go in that game, but in the long run, it makes sense that the team would take a cautious approach and make sure that he is healthy above all else.

The good news for the Ravens is that they will be facing a Jets team that has been among the league's worst throughout this season and recently made the decision to bench quarterback Justin Fields in favor of backup Tyrod Taylor. While nothing has been a guarantee with this Ravens team in 2025, they have been able to at least beat up on bad teams as of late.

In any case, the Ravens and Jets are slated to kick things off on Sunday at 1:00 pm ET from Baltimore.