The New Orleans Pelicans (37-25) offense has operated in fits and starts through 62 games, yet the team still sits alone in fifth place out West. They have the fourth-best net rating on the back of a near-elite defense led by Herb Jones. Third-year head coach Willie Green's main job all season has been to figure out the best way to deploy Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram on offense. The Pelicans might have figured out their spacing so everyone can enjoy their usual shot diet without stepping on any toes.
The next 20 games are all about fine-tuning the Pelicans around Point Zion. Ingram is mimicking all-time greats, playing like he did in that six-game series against the Suns. Trey Murphy III's shooting slump is a distant memory. Herb Jones is the best three-point shooter of 2024 (minimum 100 attempts). CJ McCollum is having a career-year, and might just be in the midst of his second-best chance at an NBA Finals run. A look at the shot charts reveals a deep New Orleans team lethal from all areas of the court.
Pelicans stars getting shots without stepping on toes
Everything starts with the Pelicans Big Three. Williamson pressures the paint, Ingram works the midrange, and CJ McCollum slashes around the three-point line. Williamson, Ingram, and McCollum must be operating at maximum efficiency for New Orleans to have a chance in the postseason. After two blowout wins, it appears they've figured out how to layer the offense and still leave room for the supporting cast to shine.
Williamson is second behind Giannis Antetokounmpo in attempts and makes with shots coming from within five feet or closer to the rim. Unfortunately, Williamson has the 11th highest success rate among those with more than 250 made shots in the restricted area. When the opponents build a wall, Point Zion finds the open man. The scoring averages are down but he is on pace to post a career-high in assists per game (5.5).
The Pelicans have a good argument that his 57.6% field goal percentage this season would look better if the referees would give Williamson a more honest whistle. That and a decent left-side floater (21.4%) would boost the two-time NBA All-Star's scoring numbers. Even with the dip, Ingram and Williamson are in the top-50 for total points scored since January 1.
Williamson avoids the worst shot in basketball, the long two-pointer. The 23-year-old is 9-23 on shots coming from 10-19 feet from the rim. Ingram, still reluctant to shoot threes, excels in the mid-range however. Ingram is 193-396 (49%) on shots between 10 and 19 feet from the rim. The 26-year-old is the sixth-best shooter from 10-14 feet, just ahead of Kawhi Leonard and DeMar DeRozan. Ingram is fifth-best from 15-19 feet, though the coaching staff wished he'd take one step back for the extra point.
CJ McCollum got the point this summer and has made 45.7% (311/681) overall and 42.2% (155/367) from three in 46 games this season. The 11-year veteran heeded the coaching staff's advice and has sought more three-pointers. He has aced the assignment and has a career year to show for it. CJ McCollum is 17th in made threes this season and he's never been more successful.
Pelicans' supporting cast starting to heat up
The Big Three cannot do everything on offense. The Pelicans get congested when Williamson, Ingram, and McCollum have tunnel vision. Thankfully, Murphy III has snapped out of a shooting slump and Jones has become one of the most automatic sharpshooters on the planet.
Jones being the best shooter of the year is not hyperbole. Of the 128 players who've attempted at least 100 three-pointers since New Year's Day, Jones has the best three-point percentage. Steph Curry has taken 344 three-pointers through March 6 at a 40.4% clip. Jones has made 54.3% of his 125 attempts. An increase in volume before the playoffs will help to keep opponents honest. Not on Herb can no longer be left alone, not after 27 games sporting a 72% True Shooting percentage.
Murphy III's aim was never in doubt, the Virginia alum just needed time to knock off some rust and build on-court confidence in games that mattered. The 23-year-old has a near-perfect, definitely elite shot chart in the Pelicans' wins. He has shot 31.5% (40/127) overall and 27.9% (24/86) from three in 14 losses this season.
Jones and Murphy III put their refined games on full display in Toronto. Murphy III had 10 three-pointers, tying a career-high and setting a season-high. Jones had five three-pointers, tying a career-high and setting a season-high. The pair are a big reason the Pelicans have the NBA's best corner three percentage.
The two 2021 NBA Draft picks fit perfectly next to any lineups with Williamson, Ingram, and/or McCollum. The two-way production of Jones and Murphy III is arguably just as important as the Big 3's scoring output. Good thing for Green that they've all found a better way to function with each other to help share the weight of the team's offensive burdens.