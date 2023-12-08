The Pelicans were crushed by the Lakers in the In-Season Tournament semifinals on Thursday night -- and Zion Williamson blamed himself.

The New Orleans Pelicans were steamrolled by the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA In-Season Tournament semifinals on Thursday night, falling 133-89 to their inter-conference rivals — and Zion Williamson blamed himself for the loss.

“I got to be better,” he explained after the embarrassing defeat, per ESPN's Tim MacMahon. “I got to be more aggressive, finding my shot. I got to do more things to get my team going. I think I was too laid-back tonight and I just can't do that. And defensively I got to be better.”

In what was probably the most meaningful game of Williamson's young NBA career, the Pelicans suffered their third-most lopsided loss in franchise history, per MacMahon.

And the 23-year-old was held to just 13 points on 6-of-8 shooting, adding two rebounds and three assists while committing three turnovers over 26 minutes on the court. The Pelicans were outscored by 33 points in that time.

“I have a problem where I literally just try to hunt the best shot possible every time, but my teammates, they expect more from me,” the former No. 1 overall pick continued. “I expect more from myself. I got to just trust my game. I just got to be more aggressive. I think if I'm more aggressive that energy will definitely carry over.”

Willie Green not happy with his team

In what was an opportunity for the Pelicans to announce themselves in the Western Conference, it was instead the worst game of the year for the team. And coach Willie Green was not at all happy.

“Tonight was a total letdown,” he said. “We were all disappointed in our competitive spirit against the Lakers, and you got to give them credit. They came out and they dominated.”

LeBron James led the way for Los Angeles, scoring a game-high 30 points and watching the entire fourth quarter from the bench.

“They know what it takes to be on the big stage and have big moments,” Green continued. “For some of our guys, this is their first time since college being in elimination games. So we'll take the experience, we'll watch film on it, we'll grow and we'll learn. For Z in particular, it's a moment that we can learn from. The level went up tonight, and like I said, we didn't match their intensity.”

With their In-Season Tournament over, Zion Williamson and the Pelicans will look to quickly forget about Las Vegas when they welcome the Minnesota Timberwolves to the Smoothie King Center on Monday.