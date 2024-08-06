Offseason breaks lead to odd stats. There is one that is disheartening for both the New Orleans Pelicans and Nike's Jordan Brand. Zion Williamson has blown out more Nike sneakers (1) in front of President Obama than appearances in NBA Playoffs games (0). The All-Star had a career-high in games played last season but came up just short, hobbling away from a 40-point game against LeBron James' Los Angeles Lakers.

Those are the old days though. Olympic medals will soon be handed out. Training camps are just around the corner. NBA Jersey Leak Season is just getting started. The league's most marketable stars are releasing new editions of their sneaker lines. That brings Williamson and the Jordan Brand back into the headlines.

There have been over four dozen different colorways, special edition releases, and collaborations associated with Zion Williamson. ClutchPoints put together a ranking of the Top 23 through an informal survey of social media and personal tastes. Many of the Jordan Brand Zion 1's mass-release colorways did not make the cut, but a few were clean enough to keep around.

Custom options to match the jerseys were not considered, though there are some some a stack of cash…

Three to keep tucked away

Keep these three tucked away due to either hard-to-get status or hard-to-understand gaudiness.

23. Jordan Zion 3 ‘Black History Month' UNC

These were issued to the UNC Tar Heels. Williamson wore the Durham, NC shade of blue for Duke. Let's keep it moving since this colorway was never released to the general public. Only All-NBA talents can afford to bring these out of the display case during weekend cookouts.

22. Zion Williamson x Naruto x Air Jordan 37 ‘Rasengan'

Williamson is a known anime buff. These bright blues will stand out but are not the best of the cartoon-related creations.

21. Jordan Zion 2 ‘Hyper Crimson'

Alabama University would go blind trying to find anything Crimson in these kicks. The sea turtle green on the tongue is apt though, given the stomach churn from trying to make sense of this garish effort.

Zion Williamson's weekend yardwork winners

Not every pair of sneakers needs to hit the red carpet or the hardwood. Some look better if they've seen more of what life has to offer. Williamson can wear these whenever. That's a benefit of being on the Nike/Jordan Brand roster. Everyone else needs to calm down and do some pool cleaning and Costco runs in some worn-in favorites.

Those first editions that flew off the shelves have racked up some miles. It's fine to be repping the Pelicans around the rec center but some kicks just have to be retired eventually. These weekend warriors are still ready for a run to the store, a quick mowing of the lawn, or a scrappy game on some outdoor concrete.

20. Zion x Jordan Air NFH “Bayou Boys”

Army edition issues trainers would be proud of this collaboration. Grass stains would fit perfectly. So would some 3/4 capris on a brisk jog through the park as the leaves fall.

19. Jordan Zion 2 ‘Black Cement'

The OG Air Jordan 2s and 3s were built with a bit of TLC. Talent (Jordan's), Labor (Nike), and Cement (Customers). You could not walk outside without seeing the black cement and elephant print Jordans. That is still true thanks to these Zion 2s.

18. Jordan Zion 2 ‘VooDoo'

Voodoo versions have to make the list, but these were a mis-mash of all the ideas that made other editions great. It just did not come off as well with the strap. Other colorways better fit this canvas.

17. Jordan Zion 1 ‘Carbon'

The faux alligator skin on the heel and earthy colorways throughout make this a champion for the Cool Dad Closet starter kit.

16. Jordan Zion 3 ‘M.U.D'

This design is detailed in the M.U.D. (Made Uniquely Different) style, making each pair stand out. There are slight differences in every pair with a few color options. Williamson first wore the off-white version days before Christmas 2023.

Lacing up Primetime TV-ready looks

Every arena now has a ‘heat check, feet check' moment where a cameraman pans the front row of those sitting courtside. These editions are not exactly show-stoppers but no one will regret their decisions if they wind up giving these a cameo in a viral video either. Grab a pair of these on the go and still look like you understood the assignment.

15. Zion Williamson x Air Jordan 35 NOLA Home Edition

A small but loud portion of the fanbase is begging for a black and gold jersey to match the Saints. For some reason, they want to emulate the Pittsburgh sporting scene. Settling for these on Sunday might be their best chance at blending the Big Easy's two ball teams.

14. Jordan Zion 3 ‘Light Bone'

These are the sneakers to slide into once the pictures are done. Let the dress do the work and to hell with the heels. Light Bone still looks cute, dashing, and handsome so they work for everyone. At least, that's how the little sisters explained it.

13. Jordan Zion 3 ‘M.S.T'

Not to be confused with M.U.D. editions, the M.S.T. abbreviation (Mud. Sweat Tears) sounds like a splash of blood might be involved. Perhaps on a dark chocolate canvas with little drops of some sort incorporated into the scene. Blue and pinkish pastels suggest more of an Easter theme but if the wrong Cadberry Bunny bounced onto the court, maybe…Williamson busted these out for Media Day last season.

12. Jordan Zion 3 ‘Sanctuary'

The Foamposites had the Nike Galaxy on the map first. Zion Williamson's shaded works of art were second, just before Victor Wembanyama landed in the NBA universe. Unfortunately, Williamson released only 500 numbered boxes of these locally at Sneaker Politics. Most missed out on the correct politicin' to nab a pair, this author included. Worse, Williamson was wearing this colorway in that final injury-shortened game against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.

11. Jordan Zion 2 “EYBL”

If you haven't been on an EYBL mixtape, do you even hoop? If that question was footwear, these would be the answer.

Top 10 toe-warmers win the office wars

It takes ten points to get on the board in any respectable Domino game but dressing to the nines is just fine for almost every situation. Some kicks aren't made for those blacktop scuffs. These can be seen on pristine courts and office champions who still harbor dreams of hitting a perfect game-winning shot.

10. Jordan Zion 3 Pinksicle

Breaking these out during Valentine's Day or Breast Cancer Awareness Month will turn heads. Use that to strike up a relationship or at least a conversation about a good cause. These pink pedestrian helpers should put a smile on some faces, especially considering the incorporation of Kobe Bryant's line.

9. Jordan Zion 1 ‘Planet Z'

It's Williamson's world, when healthy. The Planet Z added a splash of art to accentuate that fact, while the All-Star was on the injury report.

8. Jordan Zion 3 ‘Fresh Paint'

The “Fresh Paint” colorway hits all the classic notes of an office-appropriate white with dashes of Jordan Brand red touches. This Zion Williamson white-as-snow sneaker might seem basic on the surface but is a rather bold choice. Wear it with confidence at the cookout or business casual Friday.

7. Jordan Brand x Naruto Zion 1 ‘Kyubi Mode SP'

Zion does not put together marketing packages for every colorway but the Naruto Six Paths Sage Mode gets everyone's attention. This anime-inspired piece was done with a smile. Williamson will not wear these often but expect fireworks when they do grace an NBA court.

6. Jordan Zion 2 ‘Noah'

Williamson “is always going to have a Noah colorway” and the newest editions will be added to this list accordingly.

Top 5 keeping fans alive through tough times

The Top 5 is reserved for the special moments shared not only with Williamson's family but the city at large. The Big Easy was blessed with the first overall pick in 2019 and has come along with the one-and-done Duke phenom from the Carolinas.

5. Jordan Zion 2 ‘Camo'

Continuing on a theme, VooDoos might need an exorcism. Williamson usually wears these while watching games instead of playing. They still look wonderful. A camo version of these were on Williamson's feet for a rematch with Kevin Durant. Zion did something dirty in the last meeting, which leads to…

4. Jordan Zion 2 ‘Fossil'

These are just the right shade of work-boot brown to go bouncing around the town. A few blotches of dirt here and there will just add character. The red adds just enough pop on the court to be seen but not enough to blind the referees and get a fashion foul whistle. Williamson stomped out a win over the Phoenix Suns with an at-the-buzzer exclamation point dunk back on December 9, 2023.

3. Zion Williamson x Air Jordan 1 ‘VooDoo'

These came in a low edition but the look fits into any high fashion event. Mixing Jordan's first offering with a smattering of New Orleans touches now that Williamson was in town was perfectly executed.

2. Zion Williamson x Air Jordan 34 ‘Noah'

The Noah's deserve more than one mention based on style alone. Family involvement just increases the feelings factor. Named after Zion’s younger brother, the “Noah” colorway is a playful mix of scribbles. Best-selling author Angie Thomas said it best:

1. Air Jordan 34 Bayou Boys Zion PE

These Bayou Boys editions look ready for anything from Beyonce concerts, fishing expeditions with Herb Jones, or battles for the last NBA Playoffs spot. They were definitely ready for Williamson's debut against the Spurs. The rookie finished with 22 points, including a stretch of 17-straight in the fourth quarter.

All things considered, it is impressive that Williamson's line leads a Jordan Brand roster including Chris Paul, Russell Westbrook, Luka Doncic, and Jayson Tatum. The design team has remained committed to having Williamson’s signature shoe line push the boundaries of performance and style. Each colorway tells a story, reflecting different aspects of Zion’s life and career, making them not just shoes but pieces of his journey.

So which is your favorite?