Tonight's game against the San Jose Sharks was a big one that was on the calendar for Pittsburgh Penguins fans, as it was scheduled to be Jaromir Jagr bobblehead night. However, fans will not be receiving those bobbleheads, as the Penguins announced that the shipment carrying them was stolen after it arrived in California. The bobbleheads will be distributed at a later date, and all fans in attendance will receive a voucher that includes a one-time scannable barcode that will be required to pick a bobblehead up when they are available.
“We were shocked to be a victim of cargo theft, and we are working closely with local and federal authorities on the investigation,” Penguins President of Business Operations Kevin Acklin said in the team's press release. “While this unfortunate incident adds to the legend of Jaromir Jagr, who will be in attendance as our guest at tonight's game, we look forward to resolving this theft and delivering the prized Jagr bobbleheads to their rightful homes, with our fans.”
The Penguins are going to need to pull off a bit of a miracle to make the Stanley Cup Playoffs at this point, especially after trading Jake Guentzel to the Carolina Hurricanes. The Jaromir Jagr bobblehead game was one of the dates that fans could look forward to as the team fell out of contention. Now, they will still be able to get the bobbleheads, but not at tonight's game.
If Pittsburgh wants to keep any longshot playoff hopes alive, they will need to take advantage of facing one of the worst teams in the league in the Sharks tonight.