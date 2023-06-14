After assisting Kyle Dubas with the Toronto Maple Leafs during the 2022-23 season, Jason Spezza is following him to Pittsburgh after he was named assistant General Manager of the Penguins on Wednesday.

“After a decorated playing career, Jason fully immersed himself on the management side of the game learning all facets of hockey operations this past season while with Toronto. He showed tremendous work ethic, curiosity, and ability to build relationships throughout all departments at the team facility,” said Dubas in the release.

“His move from the roster to the front office staff also helped make the hockey operations department, coaching staff and playing roster a more cohesive and collaborative unit. We are thrilled to have Jason join the Pittsburgh Penguins today as he will add a great perspective to our Club, and we are excited to watch him reach his potential in management.”

Spezza will report directly to Dubas, and assist club management in all hockey operations departments, per the official release.

The 40-year-old played 19 seasons in the NHL, retiring in 2022 after stints with the Ottawa Senators, Dallas Stars and Toronto Maple Leafs. He recorded 363 goals, 632 assists and 995 points in 1,248 career games, ranking 9th and 11th in the league in assists and points, respectively.

He added 28 goals and 76 points in 97 career postseason games, including a trip to the Stanley Cup Final with the Senators in 2007 that culminated in a five-game loss to the Anaheim Ducks.

The two-time NHL All Star ranks in the league's top-100 for assists (82nd) and points (98th); he served as the eighth captain in Ottawa Senators history in 2013-14.

After helping the Toronto Maple Leafs win a playoff series for the first time since 2003-04, Jason Spezza will try to help Kyle Dubas vault the Pittsburgh Penguins back into Stanley Cup contention with an aging but superstar core of Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang.