Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, and the Pittsburgh Penguins were in bad shape prior to their game against the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday. However, things are even bleaker now that the game is over. Pittsburgh lost 6-1 on the road to the Oilers in a game that wasn't all that competitive from the start.

Malkin scored the lone Penguins goal on Sunday night in Edmonton. But a relentless Oilers attack kept Pittsburgh busy the entire contest. Zach Hyman led the way with two goals on the night for the home side. Ryan McLeod also chipped in two points. Connor McDavid, Corey Perry, and Cody Ceci scored a goal each on Sunday.

After the game, fans took to social media to share their reactions. To say they let the Penguins have it would be putting it generously. Fans tore into the team's horrific display on Sunday with the NHL Trade Deadline less than a week away.

Fans lose it after Oilers beat Penguins

Many fans took jabs at Pittsburgh after this loss. Others pointed out how out of whack this team seems compared to others before it. Head coach Mike Sullivan also had his performance questioned given the team's recent run of form.

 

Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin are still two of the best players on this team. And that was a bit of a focus in some of the reactions on social media. Crosby, especially, received mention given the season he is having. The future Hall of Famer has 32 goals and 63 points through 58 games in 2023-24.

Finally, some jokes were made about the team's approach to the NHL Trade Deadline. Penguins general manager Kyle Dubas had indicated his willingness to sell ahead of March 8. Sunday's performance certainly isn't likely to change his stance on that front.

The Penguins won't be trading Sidney Crosby or Evgeni Malkin at the NHL Trade Deadline. But they certainly will be sellers as we get closer to the day. Let's see what exactly Pittsburgh gets done before the buzzer sounds on March 8.