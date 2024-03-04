Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, and the Pittsburgh Penguins were in bad shape prior to their game against the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday. However, things are even bleaker now that the game is over. Pittsburgh lost 6-1 on the road to the Oilers in a game that wasn't all that competitive from the start.
Malkin scored the lone Penguins goal on Sunday night in Edmonton. But a relentless Oilers attack kept Pittsburgh busy the entire contest. Zach Hyman led the way with two goals on the night for the home side. Ryan McLeod also chipped in two points. Connor McDavid, Corey Perry, and Cody Ceci scored a goal each on Sunday.
After the game, fans took to social media to share their reactions. To say they let the Penguins have it would be putting it generously. Fans tore into the team's horrific display on Sunday with the NHL Trade Deadline less than a week away.
Fans lose it after Oilers beat Penguins
Many fans took jabs at Pittsburgh after this loss. Others pointed out how out of whack this team seems compared to others before it. Head coach Mike Sullivan also had his performance questioned given the team's recent run of form.
There are like four or five inexplicable signs that a hockey team and it’s coach are no longer in sync. The Penguins are exhibiting about nine of them.
— Jesse Marshall (@jmarshfof) March 4, 2024
if mike sullivan is the penguins coach tomorrow he will be the penguins coach for the next 20 years
— JFresh (@JFreshHockey) March 4, 2024
experience penguins hockey pic.twitter.com/dCXtqFobdX
— ryan 🛸 (@OTCellyy) March 4, 2024
I’m watching this gruesome nature doc right now, a bunch of oil workers are just mercilessly pummeling this colony of penguins. And nobody is doing anything. So sad.
— Rear Admiral (@RearAdBsBlog) March 4, 2024
Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin are still two of the best players on this team. And that was a bit of a focus in some of the reactions on social media. Crosby, especially, received mention given the season he is having. The future Hall of Famer has 32 goals and 63 points through 58 games in 2023-24.
The Calgary loss was the nail in the coffin the Penguins are cooked. This is sad. Sid will miss playoffs for back to back years for the first time in his career having the best season a 36 year olds ever had. I think you get 2 more seasons like that and you wasted one. How quick…
— Paul Bissonnette (@BizNasty2point0) March 4, 2024
Finally, some jokes were made about the team's approach to the NHL Trade Deadline. Penguins general manager Kyle Dubas had indicated his willingness to sell ahead of March 8. Sunday's performance certainly isn't likely to change his stance on that front.
Kyle Dubas just started a group text with the league GMs. pic.twitter.com/r6cbeAGfHf
— Penguins Jesus (@PenguinsJesus) March 4, 2024
The Penguins won't be trading Sidney Crosby or Evgeni Malkin at the NHL Trade Deadline. But they certainly will be sellers as we get closer to the day. Let's see what exactly Pittsburgh gets done before the buzzer sounds on March 8.