Edmonton Oilers superstar Connor McDavid entered his team's game on Wednesday without a goal in his last 10 games. McDavid has played extremely well during that span. In fact, the Edmonton superstar provided 23 assists during those 10 games. But through three periods against the St. Louis Blues, it seemed as if McDavid's scoring drought would reach 11 games.
However, McDavid finally broke through. He fired a shot with less than 30 seconds remaining in overtime. The shot went over the shoulder of Blues goalie Jordan Binnington and into the net. Edmonton emerged victorious for their second straight win.
McDavid provided more than the game-winning goal. He added another two assists on Wednesday night, giving him 25 over the last 11 games. But it's the goal that will make Oilers fans and McDavid himself breathe a sigh of relief.
Connor McDavid produces for Oilers amid scoring drought
Prior to McDavid's goal on Wednesday, his last goal came on February 6. He scored against the Vegas Golden Knights in a 3-1 loss to the defending champions. Despite his lack of goal-scoring, he still played a major role in Edmonton's offense.
During his 10-game goalless streak, McDavid had just one game without a point. Furthermore, he had just one other game with less than two assists. In fact, he has provided at least two assists in each of his last six games, including Wednesday's win over the Blues.
His performance includes a huge output against the Detroit Red Wings. McDavid dished out six assists against the Winged Wheel as the Oilers ran away with an 8-4 victory. In the very next game, he had three assists against the Blues in a 6-3 loss on the road.
Connor McDavid has seen his goal-scoring dip in general this season. That said, he is still a dominant force on the Oilers' offense. In any event, Wednesday's overtime winner certainly lifts a weight off McDavid's shoulders. Let's see if this game helps him rediscover his scoring touch for the stretch run.