There is no doubt that Sidney Crosby will find himself in the Hockey Hall of Fame shortly after he retires as a player. But the 37-year-old Crosby is still playing sensational hockey for the Pittsburgh Penguins and he continues to climb the ladder of the NHL's all-time scoring leaders.

Crosby had two assists in the first period against the Edmonton Oilers Thursday night and that allowed him to tie and then pass Joe Sakic. He also added a power play goal in the second period. Crosby is now in 9th place on the NHL's all-time list with 1,643 points. The next name on the list is Penguins Owner/Chairman of the Board Mario Lemieux, who scored 1,723 points for Pittsburgh during his memorable playing career.

The Penguins got off to a sharp start against the explosive Oilers, building a 4-1 lead after the first period. Any game between the Oilers and the Penguins features a showdown between Crosby and Connor McDavid, generally considered to be the best player in the NHL. Crosby had assists on goals by Bryan Rust and Drew O'Connor in the opening period before his second-period marker. McDavid had an assist on Edmonton's only goal of the first period.

Crosby continues to star for Penguins

The Penguins have been depending on Crosby for leadership and scoring once again this season. The Penguins got off to a slow start this season, but they have been gaining momentum over the last six weeks of the season. The Penguins brought a 17-17-8 record into their home game against the Oilers, and while they are not in the playoff structure, they have been moving closer to that level.

Crosby came into the game with 11 goals and 33 assists in 42 games, and that ranked first on the team.

Crosby has had a remarkable career, as he is a three-time Stanley Cup winner, a two-time Hart Trophy recipient that goes to the NHL MVP. He has won the Ross Trophy as the league's scoring champion two and he has also won the Maurice Richard Trophy twice as the league's goal scoring leader. Crosby won the Conn Smythe Trophy twice as the MVP of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

The All-Star center served notice as an 18-year-old rookie that he would become an all-time great player when he scored 39 goals and added 63 assists for 102 points. He followed that with a 120-point season in his second year and that gave him his first scoring title.

Sidney Crosby has scored 100 points or more six times in his career, but he has not reached that total since the 2018-19 season.