Penn State finished the second game of its 2023 football campaign with a 63-7 win over the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens in Beaver Stadium.

Penn State quarterbacks Drew Allar and Beau Pribula combined for 226 passing yards and two passing touchdowns in the win. Six Nittany Lions recorded at least one tackle for loss. Defensive tackle Zane Durant led Penn State's defense with 1.5 tackles for loss. He added four tackles, two solo tackles and one sack. Linebacker Dominic DeLuca picked off a pass from Delaware quarterback Zach Marker for a pick-six with 2:43 remaining in the third quarter.

Penn State head coach James Franklin went over the team's performance on defense during a postgame conference.

“Defensively, same thing, I thought we played really well,” Franklin said, via GoPSUSports.com. “We had the one play where we were not gap sound. The ball found that gap, and they got some talented guys that can run, so just a really good example that everybody's got to do their job on a consistent basis.

“If you're supposed to be in a B gap, you have to be in the B gap. If you're supposed to be in the C gap, you have to be in the C gap. But overall, obviously statistically, really good.”

Penn State will take on Illinois in Champaign, Ill. on Sep 16. Illinois fell to the Kansas Jayhawks in a 34-23 loss at Kansas Memorial Stadium. The Jayhawks rushed for 262 yards and two touchdowns in their win over Illinois.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

What are some bold predictions for Penn State when it faces Illinois?

3. Drew Allar will throw for at least 280 yards

Allar finished the win over Delaware with 204 passing yards and one passing touchdown. Penn State receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith led the squad with 74 receiving yards on six receptions. Tight end Tyler Warren scored a two-yard touchdown off a quick pass from Allar late in the second quarter.

“He's just Steady Eddie,” Franklin said, via 247Sports College Football Analyst Tyler Donohue. “(He) never gets too high, never gets too low. You can pat him on the back, You can scream at him. He's just Steady Eddie and it's preparation on a daily basis, on a weekly basis.

“Obviously it's a small sample size, but last year I thought he prepared as if he was the starter, and he's taking it to another level this year. Doing a great job of managing the game, the clock, situational football, all those things. I've been impressed with him.”

Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels threw for 277 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in the Jayhawks win over Illinois. The Fighting Illini rank 12th in the Big Ten in passing yards allowed per game with 253.5 after two games played.

2. Nick Singleton or Kaytron Allen will rush for 100+ yards, 1+ touchdowns

Allen, a former four-star recruit in Penn State's 2022 football recruiting class, rushed for 103 yards and one touchdown during Penn State's victory against Delaware. Singleton led the Nittany Lions with 70 rushing yards and one touchdown during a win over the West Virginia Mountaineers on Sept. 2.

“If you look at it, Kaytron had over 100 yards, averaged five yards a carry,” Franklin said, via Donohue. “Trey Potts averaged over eight yards a carry. Nick Singleton averaged four yards a carry and had three touchdowns. So those guys have bought into the idea that we have two starting tailbacks.

“We will see how that goes week to week, based on preparation throughout the week, but we are going to play both like starter reps.

Illinois is in last place in the Big Ten with 224 rushing yards allowed per game this season. The Nittany Lions are leading the conference with 230.5 rushing yards per game and eight rushing touchdowns over their first two games.

1. Penn State will defeat Illinois by two touchdowns

Penn State must start its Big Ten football schedule strong with a win over Illinois before it moves on to Iowa and Northwestern in its next two games.

The Nittany Lions will need to slow down quarterback Luke Altmyer when they face Illinois. The Ole Miss transfer recorded 202 passing yards, one passing touchdown and two interceptions against Kansas, but added 70 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns on 13 carries. If they can, they may be able to take a comfortable win on the road and move to 3-0 before they take on No. 25 Iowa in Beaver Stadium.