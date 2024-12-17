Ahead of Penn State football's battle with SMU on December 21, the program has lost one of its most exciting quarterbacks in the rotation. Beau Pribula has hit the transfer portal as the Nittany Lions get ready for Saturday's matchup at Beaver Stadium.

The College Football Playoff is about to heat up, and this was just the news that head coach James Franklin didn't anticipate as the team heads into one of the biggest home games in history. Pribula's departure from Penn State is “insane” and “heart-breaking,” Rob Stone and Urban Meyer said on Monday's episode of the Triple Option Show (via CBS 21 News).

Pribula entered Penn State as a three-star prospect in 2023. He's completed 37 of 56 passes for 424 yards and nine touchdowns, and just one interception in two seasons.

Drew Allar set to return for Penn State football in 2025

Starting quarterback Drew Allar announced his decision to continue his journey in Happy Valley next season. Before he steps into his senior year, Allar has a golden opportunity to lead the Nittany Lions on a College Football Playoff run. The team will face No. 11 SMU in Saturday's first round.

His commitment to return is positive news for the program, and bad news for the rest of the Big Ten, as PSU will have plenty of familiarity on offense next season. That, to go along with acquiring one of the most talented wide receivers in the portal Kyron Hudson, who posted 72 receptions and eight touchdowns for USC in the 2024-25 campaign.

It will be a tough task to replace Pribula at backup. Penn State only saw pass attempts from Allar, Pribula and Mackey Award winner Tyler Warren during the regular season. The transfer portal window concludes on December 28, and won't open again until April 16 for a 10-day window that ends on April 25.