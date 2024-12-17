Penn State football delivered an aggressive move with SMU and the College Football Playoffs on deck. The Nittany Lions addressed wide receiver in a big way, via USC. Former Trojans star wide receiver Kyron Hudson is off to State College, per Pete Nakos of On3.com.

He comes to Penn State as one of its most prized transfer portal additions. Hudson declared his intentions to leave on Dec. 5.

He originally gave USC a stellar four-star addition from traditional college football factory Mater Dei High in Santa Ana. But the 2021 commit emerged as a high-profile exit from the Trojans this offseason. Hudson and Duce Robinson are two major losses in the Trojans' WR room.

Now, Hudson adds some explosive weaponry for Penn State's 2025 roster. And his decision comes in the wake of another program-altering move made earlier on Monday.

Penn State WR addition from USC comes after big return

Hudson is going to lineup inside Beaver Stadium with a high-profile return behind center.

Penn State is welcoming back quarterback Drew Allar for his senior campaign. Allar informed the Nittany Lions coaching staff that he's not leaving, per ESPN college football insider Pete Thamel.

Allar is 21-5 as a starting quarterback. He fired 21 touchdown passes and got picked off seven times during Penn State's run to the Big 10 Championship game. Allar and the Lions, however, fell short against eventual champion Oregon.

Penn State's season didn't end there, however. Allar's play helped lift the Nittany Lions to clinch one of the 12 spots in the first-ever College Football Playoffs. The Lions are joining the Ducks, Indiana, and Ohio State as the conference representatives all vying for the national title starting on Dec. 20.

But Allar's decision becomes even more exciting for the '25 Nittany Lions — as Hudson now comes on board. This future duo gets one year together, as Hudson comes with one more eligibility season left.

Hudson caught a career-best 38 receptions for 462 yards and scored three touchdowns this past season. He's leaving the L.A. region catching 57 career passes, netting 655 yards, and scored five times.

He'll join a star-studded 2025 class of incoming freshman receivers. Penn State earned four signatures from a quartet of four-star WRs for the 2025 recruiting class.