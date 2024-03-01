Penn State football star defensive end Chop Robinson is heading to the NFL, and he is currently participating in the NFL Combine. Robinson was always a freak athlete with the Nittany Lions, and his size and speed made him almost impossible to stop for opposing offensive linemen. Robinson ran the 40-yard dash at the combine, and he set a goal for himself in terms of the time that he wanted to run it in.
“I definitely want to run a 4.4,” Robinson to reporters at the NFL Combine, according to an article from Sports Illustrated.
Chop Robinson did finish with a very impressive time for his 40-yard dash, but he did not achieve his goal. The Penn State football star ran it in 4.48 seconds, just .08 more seconds than his goal. He had the second fasted time in the 40-yard dash among edge rushers, and the only player with a better time was Alabama football's Dallas Turner. Turned ran it in 4.46 seconds, but he is also seven pounds lighter than Robinson.
Robinson didn't meet his lofty goal, but a 4.48 is still a great time for the 40-yard dash, especially for an edge rusher. Anyone that watched Robinson play at Penn State isn't surprised by his impressive time. He is a freak athlete, and he is going to make an NFL team very happy.
Last year at Penn State, Robinson finished the season with 15 total tackles, four sacks and two forced fumbles. Even when he wasn't sacking the quarterback, he was generating a lot of pressure all year long. Robinson seemed to make a difference in the backfield on most plays, and that's why he is going to be a high pick in the NFL Draft.
The NFL Draft is now less than two months away, and a lot of teams have been impressed with what they have seen from the Penn State DE this week at the NFL Combine.