It is NFL combine week, where many of the top prospects for the 2024 NFL Draft will get the chance to impress teams with their physical attributes and abilities. Among those expected to turn heads is no other than Penn State football product Chop Robinson, with one The Athletic source expecting the edge rusher to blow people's minds in Indianapolis.
At Penn State, he measured in bigger than current Cowboys star Micah Parsons, and the coaches there thought he was perhaps just as fast, although matching Parsons’ 4.39 40 in Indy will be a big challenge. Robinson clocked a 4.47 last year, but he actually ran a quicker shuttle, 4.22 to Parsons’ 4.40. He also has a broad jump of 10-7 and bench press of 400 pounds. One source who has seen him in training this month predicted that Robinson “is going to go off at the combine” and will put up “absurd” numbers.
Getting compared to Micah Parsons is already a big telling factor about how physically gifted Robinson is. His athleticism, speed, and explosiveness make him a highly anticipated talent at the NFL combine.
Those are the qualities that helped him record 11.5 sacks and 20 tackles for loss in three years with Penn State football. There is also no denying that he played a big part in Penn State's stingy defense that finished the 2023 college football season third in the nation with 14.0 points allowed per outing.
Many project Robinson to be selected in the later portions of the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, but a good showing at the Combine can boost his stock even more.