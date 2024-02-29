Penn State defensive end Chop Robinson has bold ambitions for the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine. The 1st Team All-Big Ten performer is considered by most draft analysts to be a late 1st-round pick, likely one of the first four or five edge rushers off the board. But Chop Robinson has his sights set on solidifying his place in that hierarchy. And he has one specific number in mind he hopes to reach in order to do just that.
“I definitely want to run a 4.4,” Robinson told reporters at the Scouting Combine, per Mark Wogenrich of Sports Illustrated.
Running a 4.4 or under in the 40-yard dash is something that only two defensive linemen have ever done at the NFL Scouting Combine. Three years ago, it was Odafe Oweh, another Penn State Nittany Lion, who topped Montez Sweat's previous record of 4.41, with a 4.36. Just one year later, Amare Barno matched Oweh's time.
“When you so explosive and you get off the ball, especially with a guy like me, a lot of offensive linemen wouldn’t be thinking about speed to power,” Robinson said. “I'm definitely relentless.”
Relentless is a pretty spot-on description, and another word you can use to describe Chop Robinson is “freak.” And I mean that in the kindest way possible. You know, the way Bruce Feldman categorizes some of the most intriguing athletes who step foot on a college football field.
“At Penn State, he measured in bigger than current Cowboys star Micah Parsons, and the coaches there thought he was perhaps just as fast, although matching Parsons’ 4.39 40 in Indy will be a big challenge,” Feldman wrote in his annual Freaks List column. “Robinson clocked a 4.47 last year, but he actually ran a quicker shuttle, 4.22 to Parsons’ 4.40. He also has a broad jump of 10-7 and bench press of 400 pounds. One source who has seen him in training this month predicted that Robinson ‘is going to go off at the combine' and will put up ‘absurd' numbers.”
If Robinson proves this source right, and his numbers are indeed “absurd,” including a 4.4 40-yard dash, there's no reason why the Penn State prospect couldn't relentlessly climb team's draft boards on his way to Draft night.