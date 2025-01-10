Not much went well for Drew Allar in the Orange Bowl, particularly in the fourth quarter. Right before Notre Dame kicker Mitch Jeter nailed a 41-yard field goal with seven seconds remaining, it was Allar's costly interception that set the Irish up for the go-ahead score, a mistake the Penn State quarterback has many regrets about.

Allar's turnover was his only one of the game, but it ultimately cost the Nittany Lions their season. After the game, the junior told reporters that he was trying to throw the ball at wideout Omari Evans' feet after running out of time in the pocket and regrets not just tossing it out of bounds.

“I was going through my progressions, got to my backside, and honestly, I was just trying to throw it at his feet,” Allar said. “I should've just thrown it away when I felt the first two progressions not open just because of the situation we were in.”

Allar threw the interception to Notre Dame cornerback Christian Gray at the Penn State 28-yard line with just 33 seconds remaining. The Irish ran out the clock as much as they could before setting up Jeter's game-winning kick.

Allar completed just 12 of his 23 pass attempts for 135 yards, giving him a quarterback rating of 72.3. He added 17 rushing yards on the ground on six carries. The 12 completions tied for his second-lowest single-game total of the season, while his passing yards tied for his fewest on the year. Not a single Penn State receiver caught a pass in the game.

Penn State QB Drew Allar's 2025 NFL Draft stock

Entering the game, experts believed that Allar could significantly raise his 2025 NFL Draft stock with big performances in the College Football Playoffs, beginning with the Orange Bowl. Some were convinced that had he recorded a big game against Notre Dame, Allar would insert himself into the same conversations as Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward.

Instead, Allar put together one of the worst performances of his career. He will likely stick to his original plan of returning to Penn State for his senior year. Allar has already stated that he would likely return to the Nittany Lions in 2025 but has roughly two weeks after the Orange Bowl to potentially change his mind. The deadline for underclassmen to declare for the 2025 NFL Draft is Jan. 24.