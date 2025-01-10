The Orange Bowl delivered a slow start, but ended in bonkers fashion. Notre Dame football and Penn State exchanged in an epic back-and-forth that hit a crescendo in the final minute.

The Nittany Lions received the ball with under 50 seconds left. Drew Allar earned one more chance to will PSU into the end zone. But Christian Gray dove in front of an overthrown Allar pass, giving ND the ball with 33 seconds left. Mitch Jeter booted the winning points on his 41-yard field goal, lifting the Fighting Irish to the 27-24 victory.

The College Football Playoffs semifinal contest began with a scoreless first quarter, leaving fans bored. But the energy rose in the second quarter following a scary Riley Leonard hit — leading him to be evaluated for a concussion.

Leonard, however, returned in the third quarter and engineered the opening scoring drive for the Fighting Irish. And the QB stayed in to earn the Orange Bowl's Most Valuable Player award by throwing for 223 yards.

The climactic events of the game got fans to erupt on social media.

What fans said about wild Notre-Dame-Penn State Orange Bowl

Fans and analysts chimed in quickly. One was Emmanuel Acho of Fox Sports 1, who became glad the national title game won't be an all Big 10 showdown.

“Congrats Notre Dame and congrats College Football. A: We didn’t need Penn State in the National Championship game over an Ohio State team that we know is better (assuming Ohio State loses). B: We didn’t need a Penn State vs. Ohio State rematch (assuming Ohio State wins),” Acho posted on X.

One Penn State fan shared a positive note online despite watching the Nittany Lions lose in heartbreaking fashion.

“I don’t care what anyone tries to tell you. Notre Dame vs Penn State was a great game. Two really good teams going at it. Unfortunately someone had to leave heartbroken. Keep your head up Penn State fans,” the fan posted.

However, NBC college football insider Nicole Auerbach posted this memorable quote from Notre Dame's last head coach Brian Kelly. Right before he left for LSU.

“‘I want to be in an environment where I have the resources to win a national championship,' Brian Kelly said in April 2022 after leaving Notre Dame for LSU. Notre Dame will play for a national championship in 11 days. LSU has not made the CFP since Kelly took over,” Auerbach shared.

Meanwhile, a former Irish star chimed in with honesty: Mike Golic Jr.

“The most resilient Notre Dame team I’ve ever watched. what a season,” Golic Jr. posted.

Notre Dame now awaits the winner of the Cotton Bowl contest between Ohio State and Texas on Friday.