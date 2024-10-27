The No. 3 Penn State Nittany Lions entered Saturday night's big game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison riding a wave of momentum, as they won all of their first six games in the 2024 college football season. However, they absorbed a tough blow in the Wisconsin game after star quarterback Drew Allar seemingly suffered an injury that forced him out of the contest.

“Drew Allar appeared to injure his knee before halftime,” shared Pete Thamel of ESPN. “Back-up QB Beau Pribula starts the second half for Penn State,” Thamel added.

Allar was seen limping to the locker room in the first half but returned to the bench, with Joel Haas of The Daily Collegian noting that the signal-caller appeared to “wipe away tears” while interacting with people on the Penn State football sideline.

With Allar apparently hurt, Penn State has turned to his backup, Beau Pribula, to orchestrate the Nittany Lions' attack on the field. Allar had 148 passing yards and a touchdown on 14-of-18 completions before his exit.

Allar's status will be a huge subject, especially with Penn State scheduled to face off against the Ohio State Buckeyes in a heavyweight Big Ten showdown at Beaver Stadium in University Park on Nov. 2.

Fans react to Penn State football QB Drew Allar leaving the game vs. Wisconsin

“Drew Allar is able to walk though perhaps he was pulled to be cautious and in view of next week ?” commented @Dhaneye

“Allar is a warrior man, I just hope he can go against Ohio State next week. It’s a knee injury, let’s just hope it’s not what what it could be,” chimed in @DJ_Helkowski.

“I can’t lie, Drew Allar being injured and now not playing the football game is sort of a disaster. #PennState,” posted @JeffDLowe.

“I would say Drew Allar not being in the game has hurt the Penn State offense, too,” said @joesmeltzer775.

“If allar can’t go next week against OSU, I’m probably not even going to watch the game to be honest. No way we win with Pribula against Ohio state,” opined a_redding7.