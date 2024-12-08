After losing to the Oregon Ducks in the Big Ten Championship, Penn State football fans were adamant about wanting head coach James Franklin fired. While Franklin has led this team to being ranked No. 3 in the nation, his abilities as a head coach in games against ranked opponents continuously fall flat.

Following yet another loss, Franklin holds a few impressive records against ranked opponents, per Fox Sports' Brandon Koretz on X.

“1-14 vs. top 5 opponents; 3-19 vs. top 10 opponents; 13-28 vs. top 25 opponents; 4-17 vs. Michigan and Ohio State,” Koretz wrote.

While looking at how poorly Franklin's teams play against ranked opponents under a microscope, it appears to be much more than just a coincidence.

After watching Penn State's football program drop to No. 1 ranked Oregon in the Big Ten Championship, college football fans had seen enough of Franklin coaching the Nittany Lions.

Social media erupts following another ranked loss for Penn State, James Franklin

While he might not see it if he avoids social media for the new week or so, the loss by Penn State had college football fans going bonkers.

Between sports media companies posting memes or average Penn State football fans expressing pent-up rage, everyone piled on Franklin's apparent inability to beat ranked opponents. Although Franklin has done a lot of good for Penn State's football program, the continued losses to ranked opponents broke this fan base and set social media ablaze.

With so many people joining the action, here were some of the best posts of the night:

Now, there were plenty more to choose from, but considering everyone with an internet connection gave their thoughts on Penn State's loss in the Big Ten Championship, some had to be left out.

And while social media had their fun roasting Franklin for another loss to a ranked opponent, the online college football landscape could go even crazier depending on Penn State's destiny in the College Football Playoff.