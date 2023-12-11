The Penn State football program has landed Div. 2 transfer Alan Herron in the first transfer portal move of the season for the Nittany Lions.

The college football transfer portal has so many players in it. Some big names have already found new homes, including Dillon Gabriel heading for the Oregon Ducks. The Penn State football program has gotten off to a slow start in the portal, although they are just fine playing the waiting game.

On Monday, the Nittany Lions and James Franklin landed their first portal addition of the cycle with Division 2 OT Alan Herron, as he announced via his Instagram page.

“We found Home!!” was the caption for Herron's post with a lion emoji and two circles with Penn State's colors.

The former three-star recruit was ranked as the No. 6 offensive tackle available according to 247Sports rankings, so this is a big get for the Penn State football program. He played at Div. 2 Shorter in Georgia and picked up a ton of offers once he entered the portal, and he decided to choose Penn State over Clemson, Texas Tech, and others.

The addition of Harron is an underrated move, and Aubrey Snyder, the Penn State football beat writer for The Athletic, chimed in with some thoughts:

‘It's an intriguing pickup and makes sense considering tackles with such size are crucial to find, and Penn State likely was able to make a compelling pitch right now with left tackle Olu Fashanu being among the top offensive tackles in the country. Now, the jump from Shorter to Penn State will be significant, but longterm this pickup can't hurt. Herron, coming off his sophomore year at Shorter, will have two years of eligibility remaining”

The Penn State football program has already seen defensive coordinator Manny Diaz leave for the Duke job and Chop Robinson declare for the NFL Draft, so they have a lot of work to do this offseason.