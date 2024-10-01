The Penn State football team is coming off of a huge ranked win this past week as they took down Illinois. The Nittany Lions will have what should be an easier test this week as they will be taking on UCLA. The Bruins have struggled so far this season as they are currently 1-3 overall and 0-2 in conference play. Things aren’t getting any easier this weekend, and Penn State should be much healthier this week as well.

Penn State has been dealing with some injuries as of late, but they should be in much better shape this weekend against UCLA. Linebacker Dominic DeLuca, cornerback Jalen Kimber and offensive guard Sal Wormley are all expected to be back this weekend against the Bruins.

“It’s hard for me to say in a Monday press conference when today is the off day and yesterday was a walk through,” Penn State head coach James Franklin said, according to an article from 247 Sports. “You’ve still got to kind of see them on Tuesday and Wednesday. But we’re anticipating those guys being back.”

So far this season, the Penn State football team has looked good as they are 4-0 overall and 1-0 in conference. Their defense looked elite on Saturday in their 21-7 win over #19 Illinois.

UCLA has struggled so far this season. They have just one win on the season and it was a close one against Hawaii. The Bruins already have two conference losses as they have been blown out against Indiana and Oregon, and things are likely going to be a challenge this week too against Penn State.

Penn State and UCLA will kickoff from Beaver Stadium in State College Pennsylvania at noon ET on Saturday, and the game will be airing on Fox. The Nittany Lions are currently favored by 27.5 points as they are expected to cruise to a 5-0 record.