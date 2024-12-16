While Penn State football is getting ready for one of the biggest games in program history, the Nittany Lions got some massive news regarding next season. Starting quarterback Drew Allar told the team that he will be returning to play his senior season for Penn State in 2025, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel.

He quickly confirmed the report with a post on social media.

Allar has been the full-time starter in Happy Valley for two seasons and has gotten better and better on the way to leading Penn State to the College Football Playoff this season. For his career, Allar has completed 63.6% of his passes for 5,869 yards and has thrown 50 touchdowns to nine interceptions. He also has 11 rushing touchdowns.

Allar's stunning decision comes less than a week before Penn State takes on SMU in the first round of the new 12-team CFP. James Franklin and the Nittany Lions will host that game on Saturday morning with a berth in the Fiesta Bowl on the line.

Allar's decision is a somewhat surprising one considering that this is a fairly weak quarterback draft class. Colorado's Shedeur Sanders and Miami's Cam Ward are the top two passers in the class, but there is a big void after that. LSU's Garrett Nussmeier was considered by many to be the third-best quarterback, but he opted to go back to school.

That news combined with Allar's stellar performance against No. 1-ranked Oregon in the Big Ten Championship Game gave the Penn State signal caller some buzz as the potential No. 3 quarterback off the board in April. However, Allan is electing to go back to Penn State and make another run at a national title.

Allar now will enter the 2025 season as one of the early favorites to win the Heisman Trophy along with Arch Manning of Texas, Nussmeier, Jeremiah Smith of Ohio State and many others. Assuming Penn State is one of the best teams in the nation and contending for another conference title and playoff spot, Allar will get plenty of buzz about being a potential first-round pick in 2026.