No. 6 Penn State made a bold statement in its first-round College Football Playoff matchup, dominating No. 11 SMU with a decisive 38-10 victory at Beaver Stadium. Despite the Nittany Lions’ commanding win, quarterback Drew Allar wasn’t concerned with silencing critics or proving doubters wrong.

“I don’t care what anybody says about me or my team or my coach,” Allar said after the game, as quoted by Tyler Donohue on X, formerly Twitter. “At the end of the day, our process is our process. The only opinions that matter are the ones in the Lasch building.”

Penn State’s defense set the tone early, returning two interceptions for touchdowns in the first half. Linebackers Dominic DeLuca and Tony Rojas picked off SMU quarterback Kevin Jennings, giving the Nittany Lions an early 14-0 lead. The turnovers proved pivotal, as Penn State’s offense struggled to find rhythm early in the cold, windy conditions.

Head coach James Franklin’s aggressive play-calling also drew attention, particularly a failed fourth-and-1 attempt deep in Penn State’s territory during the second quarter. Despite the setback, Franklin stood by his decision.

“I told the guys we were going to call the game aggressively,” Franklin said. “I wanted them to play aggressively. Don’t play on your heels, play on your toes.”

Penn State shows dominance in the first round

Allar, who completed 127 passing yards and scored two rushing touchdowns, echoed his coach’s mindset. “I saw a quote, like, ‘Why would you take criticism from someone that you would never take advice from?’ And that kind of sticks for me,” Allar said, as reported by Daniel Gallen on X.

Penn State’s win not only advanced the Nittany Lions to the Fiesta Bowl, where they’ll face No. 3 Boise State, but also marked Franklin’s 100th career victory at Penn State. Allar spoke highly of his coach, emphasizing Franklin’s impact on the program. “Coach Franklin gets a lot of criticism that’s undeserved,” Allar said. “Winning his 100th game is special, and to have it on a stage like the playoffs, at home in Beaver Stadium, is truly special.”

The victory is Penn State’s first-ever College Football Playoff win and positions the program for its first national title run since 1986. While critics often point to the team’s lack of marquee wins against rivals like Michigan and Ohio State, Saturday’s performance showcased Penn State’s ability to deliver on a national stage.

With the focus now shifting to Boise State, Franklin made it clear that the journey is far from over. “We’re in a one-game season, and we just extended our season one more game,” he said.

Penn State will look to build on its momentum in the Fiesta Bowl, but for now, the Nittany Lions are savoring a victory that silenced critics and celebrated a milestone for their coach.