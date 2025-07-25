While some in the football world have spoken about a college football return for Nick Saban, the legendary former head coach, it does seem unlikely to happen. Even with the rumors attached to Saban, he would speak about the speculation that has been going around as of late, leading to a simple response.

He would speak on an appearance on Fox News and was asked if he would be open to a return in coaching, responding that he is “really happy” at the present moment.

“No, I’m really happy with what I’m doing right now,” Saban said. “It’s exciting to still be involved in the game.”

“It’s exciting for me to work with athletic directors, conference commissioners, people in Congress to preserve the integrity of our game and continue to be able to create opportunities to help young people create value for their future that will help them be successful in their life, which is what we always try to do as a coach.”

Saban is best known for his time with the Alabama football team, leading the Crimson Tide as the head coach from 2007, all the way to 2023. In that span, he would win a whopping seven national championships, cementing his legacy as one of the greatest head coaches of all time in the sport of football.

Nick Saban on whether there's an opportunity out there that interests him

As a return from Saban would bring possible excitement to the game, it genuinely seems like the 73-year-old is comfortable where he is at the current moment. He would even say on Fox News that there isn't an opportunity out there that piques his interest in regards to returning.

“There is no opportunity that I know of right now that would enhance me to go back to coaching,” Saban said. “I enjoy what I’m doing. I did it for 50 years, I loved it, I loved the relationships with the players, I loved the competition. But it’s another station of life now. I enjoy what I’m doing right now and want to continue to do it — spend more time with my family, my grandchildren, my children. It’s been really, really good.”

There's no denying the impact Saban had on college football, especially on the Alabama football team and the countless amount of players that were coached by him. It remains to be seen if Saban changes his mind and returns, but if he does, it could go down as a huge moment in sports.